Mountain West Small Business Finance Names Spencer Davis CEO, Danny Mangum President and COO

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain West Small Business Finance is pleased to announce its new executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Spencer Davis has been named chief executive officer, and Danny Mangum as president and chief operating officer MWSBF. The change was ratified October 30, 2025, at the Q3 Mountain West Board Meeting, but anticipated since the succession planning announcement in July of 2024.

"Despite so much economic uncertainty, this is an exciting time for Mountain West," said Shelly Johnson, MWSBF Board chair and ZIFI director of lending. "Spencer and Danny have been change-makers in Mountain West's culture and key players in the company's growth and success for more than a decade. This new leadership team is the right balance of experience and enthusiasm to lead Mountain West, its employees, the businesses and communities it serves."

Davis and Mangum have over 12 years of combined leadership experience and 40 total years of seniority as MWSBF employees.

Davis was initially hired in 1996 as an administrative employee. He was later promoted to vp, loan officer in 2005 and then svp, senior lending officer in 2019.

Mangum joined MWSBF in 2010 as a credit analyst and transitioned to vp, loan officer. He was promoted to chief operating officer in 2019.

As loan officers, Davis and Mangum had a prolific impact on small businesses. Together they represent more than 770 SBA 504 loan approvals equating to:

$566,277,000 in debentures





Over 19,000 jobs created and retained

"We're excited about the future," said Davis. "It's the people that make this company what it is. We're grateful for the foundation our past leaders and employees set, and we will continue to build on that success. Ultimately, our job is about supporting small businesses. We believe in that vision. Our employees believe in that vision, and we look forward to continuing the tradition of helping small businesses make their dreams a reality."

ABOUT MWSBF

MWSBF is the largest certified development company in the mountain west and ranks sixth in the nation for SBA 504 financing. Since 1980, MWSBF has helped more than 6,400 small businesses grow and expand their operations through the SBA 504 loan program, which partners with lending institutions (e.g. banks, credit unions) to provide below-market, fixed interest rate loans with a minimal down payment. Learn more about the program, and our new leadership team at mwsbf.com.

