Mountain Wind Productions Takes Home Big Wins at both the Action on Film MegaFest and Hollywood Dreams International Film Festival

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Wind Productions, a full-service production house specializing in content development, production, and entertainment risk management, announced today wins in several categories at the 15th Annual Action on Film International Film Festival and Writers Competition (MegaFest) in Las Vegas, NV – the premier industry film screening event held earlier in August – and at its sister festival, the Hollywood Dreams International Film Festival (HDIFF).

Bystander, Mountain Wind Productions' first feature film, took home one win for Best Editing in a Feature Film from MegaFest. The film, a crime thriller following Pittsburgh's Chief of Police as he takes up the charge against human trafficking after his daughter is kidnapped by a notorious serial killer, received nine total nominations including Best Editing, Best Action Sequence Martial Arts, Best Special Effects, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress, Best Soundtrack, and Best Breakout Action Star.

Featuring an all-star cast, Bystander includes talent such as David Whalen ("The Loudest Voice," "The Fault in Our Stars," "American Pastoral"), Matthew McCurdy ("Daredevil," "The Blacklist"), Arash Mokhtar ("Madam Secretary," "The Blacklist") and Sara Torres ("The Vampire Diaries").

Malanak, Mountain Wind Productions first television pilot, was also well-received, scoring 7 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Proof of Concept, Best Title Sequence and Graphics, Best Fight Choreography, and Best Television Series Pilot. The series pilot took home Best Title Sequence and Graphics.

Malanak follows an undercover agent on the run from Katie Maloney ("Night Zero," "The Fifth," "Brace," and "Nightfall") and her team after receiving indiscernible information that exposes a secret organization.

"It is such an honor to have been nominated among such quality peers at the Action on Film MegaFest," said Giuseppe Lucarelli, Mountain Wind Productions Founder and Bystander and Malanak Director and Producer. "To be nominated, then to win, for our first film and TV pilot is surreal. I am incredibly gracious to the festival, as well as our talent and team for all of their hard work. We look forward to sharing these works more broadly in the coming weeks."

MegaFest is an international film festival and writers' competition in Las Vegas. This year's event combined multiple festivals, competitions, and screening events over July 25 – August 3. A diverse group of producers and film enthusiasts awarded prizes to the best works.

