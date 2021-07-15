MountainSeed Receives Minority Investment from Equity Investment Group

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainSeed today announced a minority investment from Equity Investment Group. This new funding will be used to fuel growth in MountainSeed's emerging Market Analytics and Capital Markets businesses, as well as to further grow the company's core Appraisal Management Services business.

Tyler Huber, Partner and CIO of Equity Investment Group, said "Through Carl Streck's leadership, MountainSeed has become a critical partner to its customers and a leader in appraisal management and compliance services, resulting in unique insight into a historically opaque market. We are thrilled to partner with Carl and his team to accelerate the expansion of MountainSeed's product suite by leveraging this insight and continuing to do what the team has done so well to date - build great products for its customers."

About MountainSeed

‍MountainSeed is a trusted partner to nearly 10% of US community banks and credit unions, covering all 50 states. Through their services in commercial appraisal management, data solutions, debt brokerage, and whole loan trading, the company touches an average of $5 billion in commercial properties each month. MountainSeed was named second among the fastest-growing private commercial real estate businesses in Atlanta in 2021's Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter awards.

About Equity Investment Group

Founded in 1990 by George Huber, Equity Investment Group has consummated over $2 billion in transactions for its own account, with its principals taking active investment, oversight and management roles for various private equity, investment/portfolio companies and strategic investments.

Equity Investment Group's portfolio companies and investments have included one of the largest private owner/managers of retail shopping center real estate in US; a private equity firm investing alongside some of the world's premier firms; multiple B2B and direct-to-consumer manufacturing and distribution companies; a real estate investment management company with over $1.5 billion in AUM; the nation's 2nd largest express car wash business; the 4th largest student housing owner/manager in the country; a minor league sports franchise ownership and management group; and private equity investments in a wide array of industries and sectors throughout the US.

For Media:

[email protected]

407-524-0318

http://brand.mountainseed.com/press-kit/

Related Links

http://mountainseed.com

http://equityinvestmentgroup.com

SOURCE MountainSeed

Related Links

https://mountainseed.com

