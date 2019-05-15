MountainView and Compass Analytics Announce Integration of 3rd Party Loan-Level MSR Marks into Daily Pipeline Hedge Reporting

DENVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainView Financial Solutions and Compass Analytics announced today the industry's first integration of third-party MSR marks and pipeline hedge analytics. Through this integration, mutual MountainView and Compass clients will be able to access loan-level MSR prices and durations generated by MountainView MSR models within their Compass pipeline hedge analytics and reporting.

MoutainView Financial Solutions

This services integration signals MountainView and Compass's desire to improve the accuracy of MSR pricing and duration. To offer this capability, Compass Analytics has added MountainView's loan-level MSR values and duration to its library of APIs and bid automation. Lenders and servicers, through their internal systems, hedge advisors, or LOS systems can now access batch pricing of loan retained MSR values as part of their hedging and best execution process. Sellers and their advisors can employ the same file flow currently employed by the industry for mini-bulk bidding and beginning this June, will also have the option of integrating to MountainView's API.

Dave Bennett of MountainView explained the industry advancement as follows. "Through our collaboration with Compass Analytics, MountainView can support our clients in the oftentimes price-opaque MSR market. Our customers will have much cleaner valuation discovery so they can retain undervalued MSRs (and vice versa), minimize capitalization vs. new loan value disconnects, and properly manage the fluctuating pre-MSR values immediately from the day the loan is locked. With increasing demand on pricing granularity, this partnership with Compass solves a critical business need."

Mike Vough, Senior Hedge Manager and MSR Specialist at Compass Analytics added "The technology collaboration with MountainView's MSR market pricing capabilities will help originators price MSRs far more accurately in rate sheets, pricing engines and best execution retain/release decisions while improving the MSR hedge adjustments through loan sale."

About MountainView Financial Solutions, a Situs Company

MountainView Financial Solutions (www.mviewfs.com), a leading advisor to the financial services Industry delivers rigorous and objective analysis, data-driven insights and client-centric services that help business leaders Climb Higher™ by better identifying, quantifying and managing credit and interest rate risk exposure and optimizing balance sheet management. Fueled by deep industry knowledge and unparalleled access to valuable market and industry data, MountainView delivers a more holistic view of risk and opportunity that enables clients to make informed and confident decisions. MountainView currently serves more than 600 active clients in banking, insurance, lending, servicing and secondary market and securitization. MountainView delivers valuations on more than $50 billion in loans and more than 3,000 unique bond CUSIPs to a broad client base of market participants.

About Compass Analytics, LLC

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass Analytics' platform is revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology supported with services, expertise, and guidance. Compass' suite of tools includes CompassPoint™, CompassPPE™, CompassBid™, CompassDirect™, and CompassCommit™.

To Find Out More, Please Reach Out to:

David Bennett

Managing Director

MountainView Financial Solutions

214719@email4pr.com

206-486-1868

SOURCE Situs