MountainWest Capital Network Introduces Utah 100 Honorees
Final rankings to be announced at the Utah 100 Awards event on October 12th
Aug 26, 2021, 10:03 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced the 2021 Utah 100, its annual Alpha List of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN introduces the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
All Utah 100 companies are listed in alphabetical order below, followed by the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees. MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2021 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.
"Every year we assemble this list, we are more encouraged by the strength and resilience of Utah's economy and the broad spectrum of companies that underpin our state's business foundations," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic, we see success among businesses of all sizes and many different industries."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, will present a keynote address at the awards event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2020, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2021 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2021):
1 Source Business Solutions
Abode Luxury Rentals
Alpha Warranty Services
Altabancorp
Aptive Environmental
Artemis Health
AutoSavvy (Formally AutoSource)
Avetta
Awardco
Beauty Industry Group
Beddy's
Big Deal Outlet
Blue Raven Solar
BrainStorm, Inc.
Buy Box Experts
Campman
CB SkyShare
Chamber.Media
Cingo Solutions
Clarus Corporation
Clean Simple Eats, LLC
Coalatree
Collective Medical
Complete Recovery Corporation
Conductive Group
Conservice
Coreform LLC
Dental Intelligence
Design Imaging
Disruptive Advertising
Dynamic Blending
eAssist Dental Solutions
eLuma
Enso Rings
Entrata
Evolved Commerce
Executech
Ezarc Welding, Inc
FirstMile
Flex Fleet Rental
Foresight Wealth Management
Foursight Capital
Freeus LLC
Gathre
Grant Victor LLC
Huge Brands
Image Studios
Inside Real Estate
Intermountain Nutrition
International Products Group
Ivanti
J. Lyne Roberts and Sons
JOJO's Chocolate
KURU Footwear
Legacy RV
Legacy Tree Genealogists
Lender Toolkit
Lendio, Inc.
LGCY Power, LLC
Lifevantage Corp
Lion Energy LLC
Lucid
Lulu and Roo
Made-By-Mary LLC
Max Connect Marketing
Motivosity
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc.
ObservePoint
Ogden's Own Distillery, Inc.
Olympus Wealth Management
OptConnect
Packsize
PCF Insurance Services
Peak Capital Partners
Pluralsight
PMD Beauty
Podium
ProdataKey
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
Searchbloom
Security National Financial
Signs.com
SimpleNexus
Squeeze Media Group LLC
Streiff Marketing LLC
Strong Connexions
Tech9
Telarus LLC
The Page Company, LLC
Thread Wallets
USANA
Vanderhall Motor Works
Varex Imaging
VPI Technology Group
Weave
Western Peaks Logistics
XPS Ship
Xyngular
Zamp HR
Zonos
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Extra Space Storage, Inc.
G&A Partners
HealthEquity
Layton Construction
Malouf Companies
Merit Medical
Nu Skin
Overstock.com
Pattern
Purple Innovation, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse
Vivint Smart Home
Walker Edison
Young Automotive Group
Zions Bancorporation
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
Baltic Born
Bold
Divvy
Eddy
Thirst Drinks
Gigi Pip
HydroJug
Inpivota, Corp.
Kenect
Lumio, Inc.
NoBid
Pillow Cube, Inc.
Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.
Whistic
Zyia Active
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
