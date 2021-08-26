MountainWest Capital Network Introduces Utah 100 Honorees

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced the 2021 Utah 100, its annual Alpha List of the fastest growing companies in the state. In addition, MWCN introduces the companies featured in its Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.

All Utah 100 companies are listed in alphabetical order below, followed by the Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite honorees. MWCN will introduce its ranked list during the 27th annual Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 12, 2021 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel.

"Every year we assemble this list, we are more encouraged by the strength and resilience of Utah's economy and the broad spectrum of companies that underpin our state's business foundations," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic, we see success among businesses of all sizes and many different industries."

Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award is the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network and attracts thousands of the top business leaders in the state. James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy, will present a keynote address at the awards event, where the final Utah 100 rankings will be released.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2020, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2021 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Ranking to be unveiled at the Utah 100 event on October 12, 2021):

1 Source Business Solutions

Abode Luxury Rentals

Alpha Warranty Services

Altabancorp

Aptive Environmental

Artemis Health

AutoSavvy (Formally AutoSource)

Avetta

Awardco

Beauty Industry Group

Beddy's

Big Deal Outlet

Blue Raven Solar

BrainStorm, Inc.

Buy Box Experts

Campman

CB SkyShare

Chamber.Media

Cingo Solutions

Clarus Corporation

Clean Simple Eats, LLC

Coalatree

Collective Medical

Complete Recovery Corporation

Conductive Group

Conservice

Coreform LLC

Dental Intelligence

Design Imaging

Disruptive Advertising

Dynamic Blending

eAssist Dental Solutions

eLuma

Enso Rings

Entrata

Evolved Commerce

Executech

Ezarc Welding, Inc

FirstMile

Flex Fleet Rental

Foresight Wealth Management

Foursight Capital

Freeus LLC

Gathre

Grant Victor LLC

Huge Brands

Image Studios

Inside Real Estate

Intermountain Nutrition

International Products Group

Ivanti

J. Lyne Roberts and Sons

JOJO's Chocolate

KURU Footwear

Legacy RV

Legacy Tree Genealogists

Lender Toolkit

Lendio, Inc.

LGCY Power, LLC

Lifevantage Corp

Lion Energy LLC

Lucid

Lulu and Roo

Made-By-Mary LLC

Max Connect Marketing

Motivosity

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc.

ObservePoint

Ogden's Own Distillery, Inc.

Olympus Wealth Management

OptConnect

Packsize

PCF Insurance Services

Peak Capital Partners

Pluralsight

PMD Beauty

Podium

ProdataKey

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

Searchbloom

Security National Financial

Signs.com

SimpleNexus

Squeeze Media Group LLC

Streiff Marketing LLC

Strong Connexions

Tech9

Telarus LLC

The Page Company, LLC

Thread Wallets

USANA

Vanderhall Motor Works

Varex Imaging

VPI Technology Group

Weave

Western Peaks Logistics

XPS Ship

Xyngular

Zamp HR

Zonos

Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:

Extra Space Storage, Inc.

G&A Partners

HealthEquity

Layton Construction

Malouf Companies

Merit Medical

Nu Skin

Overstock.com

Pattern

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Vivint Smart Home

Walker Edison

Young Automotive Group

Zions Bancorporation

Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:

Baltic Born

Bold

Divvy

Eddy

Thirst Drinks

Gigi Pip

HydroJug

Inpivota, Corp.

Kenect

Lumio, Inc.

NoBid

Pillow Cube, Inc.

Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.

Whistic

Zyia Active

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network

Related Links

http://www.mwcn.org

