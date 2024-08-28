MountainWest Capital Network Previews 2024 Utah 100 Honorees List

Aug 28, 2024, 09:04 ET
Celebrating its 30th year, the list of the state's fastest growing companies will be unveiled at the Utah 100 awards event on October 2
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today shared the 2024 Utah 100 preview list, highlighting the state's fastest growing companies in alphabetical order. The list also included companies featured in MWCN's Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.
MWCN will unveil the final rankings during the Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 2, 2024 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can register on the MWCN website.
"Utah continues to showcase one of the strongest economies in the country thanks to the efforts, growth and reach of our local businesses and our driven entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Our list this year highlights businesses that have survived and thrived through incredibly challenging conditions and are creating value for customers across many industries."
Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award celebrates its 30th year of recognizing the growth and success of businesses across the state. As the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network, the Utah 100 Award ceremony attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders to celebrate and network.
This year's event will include a keynote address from Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City Committee for the Olympic Games. Mike Headrick and Debbie Worthen from KSL News, will emcee.
Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2023, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only recognized in one category.
The 2024 Utah 100 in alphabetical order (Rankings will be released following the Utah 100 event on October 2, 2024):
&Collar
Abode Luxury Rentals
A-Core Concrete Specialists
Action Solar
All Filters
Anthem Custom Homes
Aqua Yield
Ark Insurance Solutions
AutoSavvy
Bandwango
Beans and Brews Coffeehouse
Becklar
Big Deal Outlet
Big Red Jelly
Blue Eye Monitoring
Blue Raven Solar
Bonneville Builders
Bucked Up
C.W. Development Group
Cadence Innovations Group
CallTower
Chunker
Cinch
Clarus Corporation
Code Quick
Co-Diagnostics
CoFi
Complete Recovery Corporation
Cost Segregation Authority
Cottonwood Communities
Denik
Dental Buyer Advocates
Deploy Surveillance
Design Imaging
Domo
Dorai Home
Durham Brands
eAssist Dental Solutions
elb Learning
ESL Vision
Evolved Commerce
EZARC
Final Mile Solar
Five Star Franchising
Franklin Covey
Frazil
G&A Partners
Gabb
Health Catalyst
Intermountain Electronics
International Fulfillment Solutions
InXpress
J. Lyne Roberts & Sons
JobNimbus
Just Ingredients
Kenect
KURU Footwear
Legacy Tree Genealogists
Lender Toolkit
LitJoy Crate
LVT
Made by Mary
Motos America
MTN OPS
Nature's Sunshine
Nexus IT
NOMATIC
Oilo Studio
Olympus Wealth Management
Omniq
OptConnect
Overstock
Oz Marketing
Pack Tax
Platform Accounting
ProdataKey
Profire Energy
Pura
Pure Healthcare
Purple Innovation
San Diablo Artisan Churros
Security National Financial
Sensapure Flavors
SEO Werkz
Sidewinders
Sintx Technologies
SixFifty
SkyShare
SOS Support
Spoonful of Comfort
Squeeze
Strut
TAB Bank
Tagg N Go Car Wash
Tranont
Universal Accounting Center
Varex Imaging
VLCM
Weave
Zonos
Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:
Angel Studios
Aptive Environmental
Beauty Industry Group
Extra Space Storage
HealthEquity
Innovative Industrial Properties
Layton Construction
Lucid Software
Merit Medical
Pattern
Peak Capital Partners
Sportsman's Warehouse
Westland Construction
Young Automotive Group
Zions Bancorporation
Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:
Beehive Meals
Bloom
Devos
HERO Home
Hona
Kajae
Kingbee Rentals, LLC
Nursa, Inc.
Pressed Floral
Savvos Health
Torus, Inc.
Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.
WeLink
Zartico
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
