MountainWest Capital Network Releases 2023 Utah 100; AZOVA Named To The Top Spot

Utah's largest business networking organization introduces the annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA took the top prize today as MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced the 2023 Utah 100 at its 29th annual awards event. First created in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"AZOVA's growth has been incredible over the past five years, thanks to the company's medical technology solutions that put patients at the center of a network of professionals supporting their care," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "We are continuing to see stable growth in many of Utah's business sectors, in spite of larger economic challenges."

Companies in every sector have faced significant challenges in the past several years, including a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, tightening credit conditions and the looming risk of another recession. The businesses listed on the 2023 Utah 100 have continued to differentiate and grow, allowing the Beehive State to continue standing out as a leader in cultivating success.

The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2022. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.

Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2023 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100::

2023 Top 15 Revenue:

2023 Emerging Elite:

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org .

