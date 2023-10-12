MountainWest Capital Network Releases 2023 Utah 100; AZOVA Named To The Top Spot

News provided by

MountainWest Capital Network

12 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

Utah's largest business networking organization introduces the annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA took the top prize today as MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced the 2023 Utah 100 at its 29th annual awards event. First created in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

"AZOVA's growth has been incredible over the past five years, thanks to the company's medical technology solutions that put patients at the center of a network of professionals supporting their care," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "We are continuing to see stable growth in many of Utah's business sectors, in spite of larger economic challenges."

Companies in every sector have faced significant challenges in the past several years, including a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, tightening credit conditions and the looming risk of another recession. The businesses listed on the 2023 Utah 100 have continued to differentiate and grow, allowing the Beehive State to continue standing out as a leader in cultivating success.

The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2022. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.

Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

The 2023 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100::

  1. AZOVA
  2. Baltic Born
  3. Motos America
  4. Kizik
  5. MIT45
  6. Black Rifle Coffee Company
  7. Blue Raven Solar
  8. Lucid Software
  9. Nani Swimwear
  10. EZARC, Inc.
  11. Zions Bancorporation
  12. CW Development Group
  13. Bucked Up
  14. Health Catalyst
  15. Domo
  16. Conservice
  17. Haugen RV
  18. Weave
  19. Xevant
  20. Clean Simple Eats
  21. Action Solar
  22. Whistic
  23. AutoSavvy
  24. Kenect
  25. Rubicon
  26. Strut
  27. LitJoy Crate
  28. Security National Financial
  29. Overstock/Bed Bath & Beyond
  30. Right Angle Engineering
  31. Gray Falkon
  32. Health Equity
  33. Big Red Jelly
  34. Christensen Arms
  35. Tech9
  36. Comma Copywriters
  37. Design Imaging
  38. OptConnect
  39. Five Star Franchising
  40. Aspen Field Services
  41. eAssist Dental Solutions
  42. Varex Imaging Corp
  43. FirstMile
  44. Lendio
  45. JobNimbus
  46. Alpha Warranty Services
  47. American Eagle Ready Mix Utah
  48. SkyShare
  49. Becklar
  50. Transportation Alliance Bank
  51. elb Learning
  52. Universal Accounting Center
  53. Squeeze
  54. Basin Upfitting
  55. Bunny James
  56. LoanPro
  57. Lender Toolkit
  58. Motivosity
  59. InXpress LLC
  60. Nature's Sunshine Products
  61. Zonos
  62. Frazil
  63. Foursight Capital
  64. Executech
  65. Franklin Covey
  66. Omniq
  67. MTN OPS
  68. Zamp HR
  69. ProdataKey
  70. Flex Fleet Rental
  71. Intermountain Nutrition
  72. Spa Trouve
  73. Campman
  74. Dentist Advisors
  75. Made by Mary, LLC
  76. Smart Rain
  77. J. Lyne Roberts and Sons
  78. Abode Luxury Rentals
  79. CallTower
  80. Namify
  81. Nexus IT
  82. VLCM
  83. Coreform
  84. Big Deal Outlet
  85. Alpha Transport
  86. Olympus Wealth Management
  87. Complete Recovery Corp
  88. All Filters
  89. Max Connect Digital
  90. 360 Touch Advertising
  91. SEO Werkz
  92. San Diablo Artisan Churros
  93. Skyline Solar
  94. Durham Brands
  95. Property Management
  96. Huge Brands
  97. Elevate Promo
  98. Disruptive Advertising
  99. Ark Insurance Solutions
  100. Oz Marketing

2023 Top 15 Revenue:

  1. Layton Construction
  2. Qualtrics
  3. G&A Partners
  4. Pattern
  5. Extra Space Storage, Inc.
  6. Sportsman's Warehouse
  7. PCF Insurance Services
  8. Cricut
  9. Young Automotive Group
  10. Peak Capital Partners
  11. Purple
  12. Aptive Environmental
  13. Merit Medical
  14. Innovative Industrial Properties
  15. Beauty Industry Group

2023 Emerging Elite:

About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network

Also from this source

MountainWest Capital Network Announces 2023 Utah 100 Honorees

MountainWest Capital Network Announces 2023 Utah 100 Honorees

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today shared its annual alpha list of the fastest growing companies in the Beehive State, the 2023 Utah 100....
Total value of publicly disclosed business transactions in Utah drop but volume remains high, according to MWCN report

Total value of publicly disclosed business transactions in Utah drop but volume remains high, according to MWCN report

Utah's financial market transaction values took a step back after two record-breaking years, but total deal volume remained high, according to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.