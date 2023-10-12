MountainWest Capital Network Releases 2023 Utah 100; AZOVA Named To The Top Spot

12 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET
Utah's largest business networking organization introduces the annual ranked list of the fastest growing companies in the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZOVA took the top prize today as MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) announced the 2023 Utah 100 at its 29th annual awards event. First created in 1994, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.
"AZOVA's growth has been incredible over the past five years, thanks to the company's medical technology solutions that put patients at the center of a network of professionals supporting their care," said Jason Roberts, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "We are continuing to see stable growth in many of Utah's business sectors, in spite of larger economic challenges."
Companies in every sector have faced significant challenges in the past several years, including a global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, tightening credit conditions and the looming risk of another recession. The businesses listed on the 2023 Utah 100 have continued to differentiate and grow, allowing the Beehive State to continue standing out as a leader in cultivating success.
The list of Utah 100 honorees was determined using a weighted calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period, through December 2022. In addition, during the awards ceremonies, MWCN announced its annual Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite lists.
Companies in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the past five years. The Emerging Elite lists organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.
The 2023 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100::
- AZOVA
- Baltic Born
- Motos America
- Kizik
- MIT45
- Black Rifle Coffee Company
- Blue Raven Solar
- Lucid Software
- Nani Swimwear
- EZARC, Inc.
- Zions Bancorporation
- CW Development Group
- Bucked Up
- Health Catalyst
- Domo
- Conservice
- Haugen RV
- Weave
- Xevant
- Clean Simple Eats
- Action Solar
- Whistic
- AutoSavvy
- Kenect
- Rubicon
- Strut
- LitJoy Crate
- Security National Financial
- Overstock/Bed Bath & Beyond
- Right Angle Engineering
- Gray Falkon
- Health Equity
- Big Red Jelly
- Christensen Arms
- Tech9
- Comma Copywriters
- Design Imaging
- OptConnect
- Five Star Franchising
- Aspen Field Services
- eAssist Dental Solutions
- Varex Imaging Corp
- FirstMile
- Lendio
- JobNimbus
- Alpha Warranty Services
- American Eagle Ready Mix Utah
- SkyShare
- Becklar
- Transportation Alliance Bank
- elb Learning
- Universal Accounting Center
- Squeeze
- Basin Upfitting
- Bunny James
- LoanPro
- Lender Toolkit
- Motivosity
- InXpress LLC
- Nature's Sunshine Products
- Zonos
- Frazil
- Foursight Capital
- Executech
- Franklin Covey
- Omniq
- MTN OPS
- Zamp HR
- ProdataKey
- Flex Fleet Rental
- Intermountain Nutrition
- Spa Trouve
- Campman
- Dentist Advisors
- Made by Mary, LLC
- Smart Rain
- J. Lyne Roberts and Sons
- Abode Luxury Rentals
- CallTower
- Namify
- Nexus IT
- VLCM
- Coreform
- Big Deal Outlet
- Alpha Transport
- Olympus Wealth Management
- Complete Recovery Corp
- All Filters
- Max Connect Digital
- 360 Touch Advertising
- SEO Werkz
- San Diablo Artisan Churros
- Skyline Solar
- Durham Brands
- Property Management
- Huge Brands
- Elevate Promo
- Disruptive Advertising
- Ark Insurance Solutions
- Oz Marketing
2023 Top 15 Revenue:
- Layton Construction
- Qualtrics
- G&A Partners
- Pattern
- Extra Space Storage, Inc.
- Sportsman's Warehouse
- PCF Insurance Services
- Cricut
- Young Automotive Group
- Peak Capital Partners
- Purple
- Aptive Environmental
- Merit Medical
- Innovative Industrial Properties
- Beauty Industry Group
2023 Emerging Elite:
- &Collar
- Ambia Solar
- Bacon Work Inc.
- Beehive Meals
- Brandless
- Cinch
- Gabb Wireless
- Just Ingredients
- Kingbee Rentals, LLC
- Leland
- Pack Tax
- PathologyWatch
- Pitted Labs
- Primo Golf Apparel
- SixFifty
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
