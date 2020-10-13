MountainWest Capital Network Reveals 2020 Utah 100, Awardco on Top

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Awardco is the fastest growing company in Utah, sitting atop its final rankings of the 2020 Utah 100. MWCN has released its annual list detailing Utah's fast-paced business growth since 1994.

"The exceptional success of Awardco over the past year is a testament to the company's business plan and the outstanding people making it happen," said Ryan J. Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Utah has been a nationally recognized hotspot for growing business for decades now, and the diversity of companies in this year's Utah 100 is evidence that we are continuing to accelerate that growth."

In a virtual award event held on October 13th, MWCN introduced the rankings of the Utah 100 to online attendees. Broadcaster, author and retired NBA star Thurl Bailey presented a keynote address at the event, where he discussed Utah's entrepreneurial community and business growth.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five-year period through December 2019, while those in the Top Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five-year period.

MWCN also identified 15 companies as its Emerging Elite, which are organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only allowed to be recognized in one category.

