Mounted Optics for Simplified System Integration

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. This release features two recent additions: TECHSPEC® Mounted MgF 2 Coated Plano-Convex (PCX) Lenses and C-Mount Longpass Glass Color Filters.

TECHSPEC? Mounted MgF2 Coated Plano-Convex (PCX) Lenses feature TECHSPEC MgF2 Coated Plano-Convex (PCX) Lenses pre-mounted in C-Mount housings to simplify their integration into optical systems. Each housing is engraved with the focal length of the lens, as well as the stock number for ease of identification.

The TECHSPEC® Mounted MgF 2 Coated Plano-Convex (PCX) Lenses feature the TECHSPEC® MgF 2 Coated Plano-Convex (PCX) Lenses pre-mounted in C-Mount housings for simple integration into optical systems. Each housing is engraved with the focal length and stock number for ease of identification. TECHSPEC® Mounted MgF 2 Coated PCX Lenses are coated with an MgF 2 anti-reflection coating, which provides <1.75% reflectance per surface at visible wavelengths.

C-Mount Longpass Glass Color Filters are pre-mounted versions of their standard Longpass Glass Color Filters for simple integration into optical systems. They feature C-Mount housings engraved with the stock number, as well as the Schott or HOYA filter number for easy identification. C-Mount Longpass Glass Color Filters for UV, visible, and IR spectra are available.

To view these and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

