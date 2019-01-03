Mounting Public Interest in Private Tutoring Industry Places Tutors International Founder Adam Caller in Media Spotlight

Tutors International today announced that the number of media enquiries it receives increased significantly in 2018, culminating with multiple interviews across international BBC platforms in December 2018. Tutors International founder Adam Caller expressed his pleasure with the increased opportunities to raise the profile of the private tutoring industry internationally, and embraced the chance to address the many questions both prospective clients and tutors may have about full-time private tutoring at home.

Mr. Caller's statement follows multiple media appearances, including his latest interview on BBC World News' programme 'Talking Business with Aaron Heslehurst, which can now be viewed in full on the Tutors International website here .

The BBC has also called upon Adam Caller as a leading private tutoring industry expert for print and radio interviews, including an in-depth BBC Capital feature on 'what drives an elite super tutor', and an interview on BBC Radio 4's 'In Business' programme with Caroline Bayley.

Mr Caller, an educational consultant with over thirty years of experience in the industry, said: "I am thrilled to be recognised by the BBC as a go-to spokesperson and thought leader on the private tutoring industry. The role of private tutors is often greatly misunderstood, particularly that of elite full-time private tutors working in the homes of their employers, so I always welcome any opportunity to help demystify and expand upon the reality of the private tutoring industry. The increasing media interest is testament to the commitment parents are making to enhancing their children's education."

Founded in 1999, UK-based Tutors International provides ultra-high net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances.

Adam Caller commented: "The private tuition business as a whole is extremely buoyant at the moment, with the market set to be worth $227 billion in next three years. We are currently seeing the most growth in Asia and the US, but Tutors International's exponential growth globally continues to put us ahead of the curve. As awareness of private tutoring increases, so does the number of media outlets wishing to report on the profession. As such, it's exciting to see more people recognising that the traditional education system cannot cater to the needs of a growing number of children and families, so the bespoke services we offer enable our clients to custom-build their child's education to meet the needs of each child and the family as a whole. Our placement process is designed to deliver a tutor who ticks every box for each individual client and we are delighted by the number of children who are now thriving thanks to the focused one-to-one attention that our tutors provide."

Additionally, media coverage helps to increase transparency on what a private tutor is - and isn't. Mr. Caller added, "I'm focused on helping parents realise that individuals advertising themselves as tutors, 'super' or otherwise, are not required to conform to any regulations, hold any academic credentials, or have confirmed their DBS status. A successful private tutor will work with their environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain."

To find out more about Tutors International and the services it provides, including full-time private tutors, visit www.tutors-international.com. To get in touch with Tutors International about media requests and interview opportunities, please contact marketing@tutors-international.com.



About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.





