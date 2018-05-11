Mounting Stress Left Over From High School Can Wind Up a Financial Burden, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenage years can be some of the hardest years, what with how much everyone's emotions and morality are only beginning to get fully established. With the stress of acing classes, balancing extracurricular activities, still making time for family, and starting to entertain the idea of what a goal worth achieving occupationally would be, it can take a toll on mental health, especially in young adults who might not have the tools to cope with all of that. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that assists federal student loan borrowers in applying for available repayment programs, is aware some of the long-term effects that financial stress specifically can inflict on people.

Most of the struggles from high school are still relevant to the struggles of college life. There's still family business, maintaining grades in classes, and trying to do some activities outside of school to have fun and relax with. Some new bits that can add stress are things like affording a car, rent, where to get a job, and figuring out where to apply once a degree has been acquired. A new stressor, though, that could potentially ruin a person's mental health is that of student loans. When added to the mix of everything else, student debt can seem almost insurmountable, even if it was just a small loan taken out. Student depression rates are at an all-time high as well, with some sources citing that as much as 1 in 5 students have depression.

"Students nowadays have it hard, real hard, and I think that unless you're a part of the industry in one way or another, it's difficult for people to understand the kind of stress they're under," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Depression has an interesting twist to it, in that it can be something that a person may be born with, or something that is brought about when someone's brain has an improper chemical balance for too long, essentially making it sick. Continual stress can lead to such heavy damage on the system, as to even damage the immune system, so it would make sense that it can cause harm to the brain too. With student loan debt amounts being as high as they are, they can be damaging to a student's mental well-being all on their own.

Rarely though, do people ever have just one stressor, major or otherwise, in their life. College comes with its own stressors, and many college attendees bring with them stress left over from high school. Continually mounting stress can lead to a variety of actions, one of which might be taking out student loans to ease burdens of the current time, but that can wind up merely postponing the problem, or exacerbating it later on.

Ameritech Financial understands the amount of stress students and former students are under, and has done much to help students figure out what kind of repayment options they might have available to them. Borrowers may be able to reduce financial stress by applying for a federal income-driven repayment plan, which can reduce payments relative to income and family.

"Paying off student loans can seem overwhelming, but here at Ameritech Financial, we can offer assistance in applying for income-driven repayment plans when applicable, to potentially help start relieving some of that stress," said Knickerbocker.

