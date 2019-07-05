Mouth Ulcer Treatment Markets, 2024 - Global Segmentation by Formulation, Drug Class, Indication and Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mouth ulcer treatment market reached a value of US$ 1.14 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global mouth ulcer treatment market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.35 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global mouth ulcer treatment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Some of the major factors which are leading to mouth ulcers include stress, infection, injury, allergy, unhealthy lifestyles such as high consumption of junk foods and tobacco, etc. Catalyzed by a rising incidence of mouth ulcers, the market for mouth ulcer treatment is also undergoing strong growth. Factors such as rising awareness on modern treatment options, increasing geriatric population, availability of rapid healing and easy to use products, etc., are also creating a positive impact on the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Blistex Inc; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; 3M; Colgate-Palmolive Company; GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.; Bristol Myers Squibb Company; and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Formulation

5.4 Market Breakup by Drug Class

5.5 Market Breakup by Indication

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.2 Manufacturing

5.9.3 Marketing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Retail

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Formulation

6.1 Gel

6.2 Spray

6.3 Mouthwash

6.4 Lozenges



7 Market Breakup by Drug Class

7.1 Corticosteroids

7.2 Anesthetics

7.3 Analgesics

7.4 Antimicrobials

7.5 Antihistamines



8 Market Breakup by Indication

8.1 Aphthous Stomatitis

8.2 Oral Lichen Planus

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Blistex Inc.

10.3.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

10.3.3 3M

10.3.4 Colgate- Palmolive Company

10.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

10.3.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

10.3.7 Pfizer Inc.



