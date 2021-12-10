Mouthwash Market in India to Grow at a CAGR of 15.68% | Outlook to 2026; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics | Technavio

The mouthwash market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The popularity of offline retail formats helps mouthwash manufacturers expand their consumer base, owing to the option to provide attractive discounts and offers. Vendors push offline sales by widening their operations at different locations. This helps them generate and sell products efficiently and cater to each consumer category in large geographic areas. The growth of retail channels in different cities and regions will drive consumer familiarization with different types of mouthwash products. This will increase the value sales of mouthwash products.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Mouthwash Market In India Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (Alcohol-based mouthwash and Alcohol-free mouthwash) Forecasts,2022-2026": https://www.technavio.com/report/report/https://www.technavio.com/report/mouthwash-market-in-india-industry-analysis

One of the key factors driving growth in the mouthwash market in India is the increase in awareness about oral health. Although mouthwash products are gaining popularity, they continue to be part of secondary oral care, with toothbrushes and toothpaste being part of primary care. The vendors in the market are creating awareness about the importance of mouthwash products in the oral care routine. The vendors in the market are also promoting their mouthwash products as a quick and easy solution for protection against germs. Awareness created by vendors, dental service providers, and associations also influences the market growth. Therefore, creating awareness about various campaigns directly impacts the sales of mouthwash products in India.

Download Free sample Report for Actionable insights on the drivers that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Major Five Mouthwash Companies in India:

3M Co.

Co. Amway Corp.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The side effects of alcohol-containing mouthwashes will be a major challenge for the mouthwash market in India during the forecast period. Alcohol-containing mouthwashes contain ethanol at various concentrations (up to 25%). Mouthwash products with alcohol cause a burning sensation in the mouth and dry mouth as the alcohol is a drying agent, as it extracts water. As mouthwashes come in contact with the oral mucosa, there is direct engagement of various ingredients, including alcohol, with the oral mucosa. The permeability of oral mucosa increases with the increasing concentration of ethanol in mouthwash products. With a rich blood supply and relatively high permeability of oral mucosa, it allows germs and other unwanted substances to enter the body. Thus, a high concentration of alcohol in mouthwashes increases the chance of oral discomfort.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Mouthwash Market in India Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mouthwash Market in India Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Alcohol-based mouthwash - size and forecast 2021-2026

Alcohol-free mouthwash - size and forecast 2021-2026

Download this Mouthwash Market in India report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The oral care market share is expected to increase by USD 10.62 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Mouthwash Market by Product, Geography, End-user, and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The mouthwash market size is expected to grow by $ 526.57 mn and record a CAGR of 2% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Mouthwash Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 158.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.42 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India and Rest of Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio