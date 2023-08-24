Mouthwash Market Size in India to grow by USD 158.15 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increase in awareness about oral health drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mouthwash market in India is estimated to grow by USD 158.15 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.68%For Comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View the Sample report

Key Developments:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mouthwash Market in India
  • Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.
    • With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The increase in awareness about oral health is one of the key factors driving growth in the mouthwash market in India. Mouthwash products are attaining popularity, they continue to be part of secondary oral care, with toothbrushes and toothpaste being a significant part of primary care. Companies in the market are developing awareness about the significance of mouthwash products in the oral care routine which can have a positive impact on the market. The companies in the market are also encouraging their mouthwash products as a fast and easy solution for protection against germs and other oral-related issues. Awareness created by such companies, dental service providers, and associations also impacts market growth. Thus, developing such kind of awareness regarding different campaigns directly influences the sales of mouthwash products in India, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape
The mouthwash market in India is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Company Profiles

The mouthwash market in India includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3M Co., Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

 Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers mouthwash market segmentation in India by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (alcohol-based mouthwash and alcohol-free mouthwash).

  • The mouthwash market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies push offline sales by broadening their operations at different locations and use numerous methods to increase overall sales which helps them to generate and sell products efficiently and cater to each consumer category in large geographic areas. The popularity of offline retail formats helps mouthwash manufacturers expand their consumer base, owing to the option to provide attractive discounts and offers. The growth of retail channels in different cities and regions will augment consumer familiarization with various types of mouthwash products. Such factors will fuel the value sales of mouthwash products.

