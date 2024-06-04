Mouthwash Market size is set to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2024-2028, Innovation and portfolio expansion boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mouthwash market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mouthwash market 2024-2028

Mouthwash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2443.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Bio Botanica Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., Dr Organic Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Oral Essentials Inc., PerrigPlco Co., Raw Essentials Living Foods LLC, Sanofi SA, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The private-label mouthwash segment is experiencing notable growth in the global mouthwash market. Retailers, including Walgreens Co. and Alibaba, are expanding their private-label offerings to cater to consumer preferences and improve profitability. These products are priced lower than branded alternatives, making them an attractive option for price-sensitive consumers.

The market is projected to expand due to increasing demand for natural and alcohol-free mouthwash, as well as specific oral care solutions. Private-label mouthwash can be customized for various oral health needs and eco-friendly options.

Companies can offer a diverse range of private-label mouthwash products to capitalize on this trend and strengthen their market position. The growth of private-label mouthwash is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the global mouthwash market.

The mouthwash market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for dental care products. The sector includes companies producing various types of mouthwash, such as antiseptic, cosmetic, and therapeutic. Some popular brands offer flavors like mint, fruit, and fresh breath. The market is also witnessing innovation with the introduction of alcohol-free and natural mouthwashes.

Probiotics and essential oils are emerging trends in the market. Additionally, the market is expanding in developing countries due to increasing awareness about oral health. Overall, the mouthwash market is thriving, offering numerous opportunities for businesses.

Market Challenges

The global mouthwash market faces challenges from the prevalence of counterfeit products. These imitations not only deceive consumers but also jeopardize their oral health with potentially harmful chemicals. Seizures of fake mouthwash worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have occurred in Dubai and Singapore . The absence of safety checks on counterfeit products negatively impacts brand value and sales volume, thereby hindering market growth.

and . The absence of safety checks on counterfeit products negatively impacts brand value and sales volume, thereby hindering market growth. The mouthwash market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Dental care is crucial for maintaining good oral health, and mouthwash is an essential component of oral hygiene routines. However, consumers are increasingly concerned about the ingredients in mouthwash. The use of certain chemicals, such as alcohol and artificial sweeteners, has raised health concerns.

Additionally, the high cost of some mouthwash brands can limit access for some consumers. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Companies must differentiate themselves through effective marketing strategies and innovative product offerings to stand out in the market.

Another challenge is the increasing trend towards natural and organic oral care products. Meeting these consumer demands while maintaining profitability is a significant challenge for market players.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Alcohol-based mouthwash

2.2 Alcohol-free mouthwash Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline mouthwash market includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, and drugstores. Retailers like Walmart, Costco, Target, and Tesco contribute significantly to market growth due to expanding operations and attractive discounts. Specialty stores, such as Buy Buy Baby and brand-owned outlets, offer a wide range of mouthwash products. Department stores, like Target and Sears, serve as one-stop solutions for consumers. Drugstores, including Walgreen, see increasing consumer preference for oral care products. Despite declining revenue, extensive marketing efforts will maintain steady sales growth.

Research Analysis

The mouthwash market encompasses a wide range of dental care products designed to promote oral hygiene, combat bad breath (halitosis), and prevent dental health problems such as cavities (dental caries), gingivitis, and periodontal diseases. These conditions are often caused by bacterial infections and the buildup of dental plaque. Mouthwash can help kill bacteria, reduce inflammation, and provide a fresh breath sensation. Tooth decay, mouth ulcers, and dry mouth are other oral diseases that can be alleviated with regular use of mouthwash.

Dental care is essential for individuals of all ages, including children, and dental practitioners often recommend home-based oral care routines that include the use of mouthwash as part of a comprehensive dental care regimen. Toiletries and cosmetics companies produce various mouthwash brands, often containing fluoride, chlorhexidine, and other active ingredients, to cater to diverse consumer needs and medical conditions, such as diabetic risk.

Market Research Overview

The mouthwash market encompasses a variety of products designed to improve oral hygiene and freshen breath. These solutions contain different active ingredients such as fluoride, chlorhexidine, and essential oils. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, with some opting for alcohol-free options and others preferring traditional alcohol-based mouthwashes. The market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of oral health, changing consumer demographics, and technological advancements in mouthwash formulations.

Dental care is a priority for people of all ages, leading to a consistent demand for mouthwash products. The market offers a range of choices, from therapeutic mouthwashes that treat specific oral conditions to cosmetic mouthwashes that focus on freshening breath. Overall, the mouthwash market is a dynamic and growing industry that continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of consumers.

