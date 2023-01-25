Mouthwash market to grow by 6.65% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increase in awareness about oral health will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouthwash market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mouthwash Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Bio Botanica Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., Dr Organic Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Oral Essentials Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Raw Essentials Living Foods LLC, Sanofi SA, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, Unilever PLC, Lion Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co. among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Alcohol-based mouthwash and Alcohol-free mouthwash), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the mouthwash market was valued at USD 4,196.22 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,556.84 billion. The mouthwash market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,080.81 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.01% according to Technavio.

Mouthwash market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Mouthwash market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amway Corp. - The company offers mouthwash namely GLISTER Concentrated Anti-Plaque Mouthwash.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers mouthwash namely Orajel Antiseptic Mouth Sore Rinse.

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers mouthwash such as Colgate Maxfresh Elaichi mouthwash and Colgate Plax Peppermint Fresh.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers mouthwash namely Dabur Red Pulling Oil.

Mouthwash market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Innovation and portfolio expansion

Increase in awareness about oral health

Rise in demand for products for specific oral concern

KEY challenges –

Availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value

Side-effects of alcohol-containing mouthwashes

Low preference for secondary oral care products

The mouthwash market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this mouthwash market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mouthwash market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mouthwash market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mouthwash market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mouthwash market vendors

The floss picks market size is expected to increase to USD 173.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene is notably driving the floss picks market growth, although factors such as availability of substitute products may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. The increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene is notably driving the floss picks market growth, although factors such as availability of substitute products may impede the market growth. The oral hygiene market size is expected to increase to USD 12.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash is notably driving the oral hygiene market growth, although factors such as homemade remedies and alternative products adoption may impede the market growth.

Mouthwash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2080.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Bio Botanica Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., Dr Organic Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Oral Essentials Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Raw Essentials Living Foods LLC, Sanofi SA, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Co., Uncle Harrys Natural Products, Unilever PLC, Lion Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mouthwash market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Alcohol-based mouthwash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Alcohol-free mouthwash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amway Corp.

12.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

12.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

12.6 Dabur India Ltd.

12.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

12.10 Kao Corp.

12.11 Lion Corp.

12.12 Oral Essentials Inc.

12.13 Perrigo Co. Plc

12.14 Sanofi SA

12.15 The Himalaya Drug Co.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

