MouthWatch Announces 2025 Tellie Award Winners for Excellence in Teledentistry

METUCHEN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, Inc., an industry leader in teledentistry solutions and digital imaging, today announced the recipients of the 8th Annual Teledentistry Innovation Awards , widely known throughout the dental community as "The Tellies."

The Tellies were created to honor the people and programs redefining how oral healthcare is delivered, using teledentistry and new care models to make dentistry more accessible and more effective.

Tracy Gift accepts the Tellie Award on behalf of Mohave College. Sarah Labonte, APRN-CNP accepts the Tellie Award on behalf of Spurwink.

"The 2025 Tellie Award winners demonstrate how innovation becomes meaningful only when it's implemented directly into the patient journey," said Brant Herman, Founder & CEO of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One. "These programs don't just introduce new ideas—they put them into practice in ways that measurably improve access, equity, and the patient experience. We're proud to support leaders who translate forward-thinking concepts into practical, scalable solutions that are transforming oral health nationwide."

This year's honorees were recognized during a special awards celebration held in New York City during the Greater New York Dental Meeting.

2025 Tellie Award Winners

Oral Health Program Innovator

Sarah Labonte, APRN-CNP – Spurwink (Mainely Connection)

Sarah Labonte has played a pivotal role in the success of the Mainely Connection and Dentistry.One pilot program, ensuring that foster children across Maine receive consistent and coordinated dental care. Through Spurwink's partnership with Mainely Teeth, Sarah's leadership has helped create a sustainable model for improving oral health outcomes within the foster care system, one now serving as an emerging national example.

Dental Hygiene Innovator

Carlos Gaxiola, RDHAP – Yuma Dentistry 4 Kids

Carlos Gaxiola has helped establish one of Arizona's first pediatric-affiliated hygiene practices, dramatically expanding access within Yuma's Dental Health Professional Shortage Area. Leveraging teledentistry, intraoral imaging, and remote diagnostic collaboration, he delivers preventive care to approximately 40 children each day. Carlos's commitment to innovation and equity is advancing pediatric oral health for underserved communities across the region.

Dental Innovator

Dr. Christine Hao, MPH, DMD – Sound Dental Care

Dr. Christine Hao is a leading force in bringing teledentistry to geriatric, medically complex, and special-needs populations. Through Sound Dental Care, she has integrated virtual dentistry into mobile and long-term care environments throughout Washington State. Her work ensures that homebound individuals and nursing facility residents receive essential preventive and diagnostic services that would otherwise remain out of reach.

Dental Education Innovator

Tracy Gift – Mohave College

Under Tracy Gift's direction, the Mohave College Dental Hygiene Program has reimagined dental education by embedding teledentistry across its curriculum and clinical training. Students use virtual tools to collaborate with off-site dentists, conduct digital chart reviews, and make real-time clinical decisions. This approach expands care throughout Mohave County while preparing graduates to deliver technology-enabled dentistry in both urban and rural settings.

Dental Industry Innovator

Corina Galvan – Camarena Health

Corina Galvan has led the integration of teledentistry at Camarena Health, strengthening both patient experience and clinical operations. Her leadership has streamlined workflows, strengthened continuity of care, and expanded access for diverse populations. By championing collaboration across providers and departments, Corina has set a benchmark for how community health centers can utilize technology to improve outcomes at scale.

"This year's Tellie Award winners are driving meaningful, measurable change in oral healthcare," added Herman. "Through their creativity and dedication, they demonstrate how virtual care continues to evolve—improving patient outcomes, increasing access, and supporting more connected models of care delivery."

To learn more about the Teledentistry Innovation Awards and this year's honorees, visit teledentistryinnovationawards.com .

