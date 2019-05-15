MouthWatch CEO Brant Herman Speaking on Teledentistry Opportunities in Private Practice During CDA Presents in Anaheim

METUCHEN, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brant Herman, the CEO and founder of MouthWatch, LLC a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, will be a featured speaker during CDA Presents in Anaheim. MouthWatch will also be exhibiting in booth #2330.

MouthWatch TeleDent™ is a teledentistry platform that can be deployed across multiple settings, from private practices to medical-dental integrations, public health programs and more.

During the lecture, entitled "Teledentistry Opportunities in Private Practice" Herman will provide a brief background on teledentistry technology and legislation, focusing on how the landscape has changed to create exciting opportunities for private practices, ranging from solo practitioners to groups practices. The learning objectives are as follow:

Explore the teledentistry technology currently available. Discuss a range of private practice opportunities incorporating teledentistry. Understand how teledentistry can augment their current practice model.

The lecture is being held on Friday, May 17th, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM in the Spot Hall C, in the Anaheim Convention Center. According to Herman, "The technology of teledentistry is not exclusive to public health programs, DSOs and consumer-direct clear aligner companies. It can be easily adopted and afforded by private dental practices seeking new ways to grow their businesses."

During his lecture, Herman will review examples of how his company's all-in-one teledentistry platform, TeleDent™,can be used successfully in a variety of scenarios, including:

GP/Specialist Referrals & Clinical Collaboration

DSO Access to Specialists Rotating in Different Locations

Medical-Dental Collaboration

Innovative Dental Hygiene Business Models

Public Health / Private Practice Hybrids

Pop-Up Dental Clinics

Teledentistry technology is now within reach of the average dental practice to improve the patient experience, simplify workflow and provide easier communication amongst internal and external care team, all of which contribute to the ability to seize upon new business opportunities that previously didn't exist."

For more information about MouthWatch, visit www.MouthWatch.com, call 877-544-4342 or send an email to info@MouthWatch.com.

About MouthWatch, LLC:

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider.

The founders and management team of MouthWatch have relevant backgrounds and successful track records in dentistry, consumer products and communications. Since 2012, this team has pioneered the integration of digital imagery and communications technology in the field of dentistry. Their cumulative experience makes it possible for the company to take the lead in introducing the benefits of telemedicine to the world of dentistry.

