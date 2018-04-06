MouthWatch, LLC Presents "Teledentistry in Action" at the California Dental Association Meeting this May

METUCHEN, N.J., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brant Herman is the Founder and CEO of MouthWatch, LLC, a company dedicated to innovative teledentistry and dental imaging solutions. Their teledentistry platform, TeleDent™, is designed to enable all types of dental practices and oral health programs to enhance communication, collaboration, supervision and patient outcomes.

Herman will be presenting real-world success stories and opportunities for teledentistry in his presentation "Teledentistry in Action: Putting Technology to Use" at the California Dental Association Meeting this May in Anaheim.

Some of the use cases and opportunities to be discussed include:

Teledentistry opportunities for private practice dentists

Teledentistry beyond rural access to care

Teledentistry as a more effective referral tool

Teledentistry as a resource sharing tool for DSOs

Teledentistry for medical-dental collaboration on complex cases

Teledentistry in public health settings

Teledentistry for innovative dental hygiene models

Teledentistry for dental lab collaboration

The presentation is designed for providers, educators and administrators, who want to learn about how teledentistry can be included in their care delivery model and who want to understand what dentistry looks like in 2018 and beyond.

For more information on attending "Teledentistry in Action" or downloading a recording of the presentation, please visit mouthwatch.com.

