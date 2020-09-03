MouthWatch Teledentistry Platform TeleDent™ Named a Cellerant 2020 Best of Class Technology Award Winner

METUCHEN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, was recently awarded a 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Award for its professional grade teledentistry platform, TeleDent™.

This is what provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry can look like. A 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Technology award winner: TeleDent™ by MouthWatch, a teledentistry platform that provides both dental professional workflow tools and patient-facing solutions. TeleDent by MouthWatch is designed to work across clinical workflows and the patient journey. Video overview of TeleDent: https://youtu.be/kxvnMZmNL0A

According to MouthWatch founder and CEO, Brant Herman, "We're deeply honored and appreciative to be recognized by the renowned panel of Cellerant judges for TeleDent™, our provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry solution. Although TeleDent was selected for the Best of Class Award back in February, more recently it has been proving itself to be indispensable dental technology in the new normal of COVID-19."

TeleDent was designed to put dentists in the driver's seat for sharing patient data, clinical information, and intraoral images and videos in real-time or via store and forward technology. The cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant software enhances referrals, oral health screenings, clinician/patient consultations and collaboration between GPs and specialists, group practice locations, and hygienists working under remote supervision. With TeleDent, dentists in public health and private practice settings can reach new patients, increase production, and elevate the standard of care. Watch a quick TeleDent overview video.

"Announcing the award winners is especially meaningful this year," said Dr. Lou Shuman, CEO of Cellerant and founder of the Best of Class Technology Awards. "The Chicago Midwinter, where the Best of Class Panel selected the award winners, was really the last in person event for the dental community in 2020. Dentists and their staffs, as well as these companies have overcome many unbelievable challenges since then. So, it's exciting and uplifting to change the narrative for a moment by recognizing these deserving award winners and sharing these amazing technologies with our colleagues."

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. The company is dedicated to finding new ways to constantly improve the dental health experience for both patient and provider.

In 2020, the company received the following awards and accolades: The 2020 Cellerant Best of Class Award for TeleDent™, the provider-focused, patient-friendly teledentistry platform; TeleDent also won Dentistry Today's 2020 Top Innovative Products Award and the affordable / high quality MouthWatch Intraoral Camera was awarded the Dentistry Today Top 100 Products Award. MouthWatch was also ranked #1303 in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies. For more information, visit www.mouthwatch.com

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Best of Class Technology Awards have grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness to the dental community what technologies and products of the thousands available can truly impact how practices will operate now and in the future.

The selection process relies on an expert panel of dentists recognized as thought leaders and educators. It includes, Dr. John Flucke, Dr. Marty Jablow, Dr. Paul Feuerstein, Dr. Chris Salierno, Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, and Dr. Lou Shuman. Over the course of each year, the panel members seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis. For more information go to cellerantconsulting.com/bestofclass.

