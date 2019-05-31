Mouthwatering Beef Jerky Taking Over Atlanta, GA

Bogey's Beef is co-owned by Doug "Bogey" Bogumill and Grayson Gordon of Atlanta, GA.

A serial food experimenter, Doug has a lifetime's worth of experience mixing and matching sauces, spices, rubs; you name it, he's tried to mix it. But things didn't really start to materialize until Doug's wife gave him a dehydrator. As Doug found his groove mixing spices and flavors into venison and beef jerkys, the overwhelming response from friends and family was that he absolutely had to take this jerky of his to market.

Doug met Grayson shortly after a trip to Alaska where beef jerky literally saved Grayson's life. This revelation sent Grayson on his quest to find the best beef jerky on earth. One day he walked into his company's break room to discover a bowl full of fresh, homemade beef jerky. Grayson wasn't prepared for the experience he was about to have. Explosions of flavor burst forth from that tender bite of jerky - something unlike any other beef jerky he had ever had. After ranting and raving about this amazing beef jerky, he found that his coworker Bogey had created the finest masterpiece of beef jerky.

Shortly after, the two founded Bogeys Beef in 2014 and started their takeover of Atlanta. Doug continued perfecting his recipes while Grayson began spreading the news of this mouthwatering beef jerky.

The first retailer to carry Bogeys Beef was Mt. Paran Country Store in Atlanta, GA and they have quickly expanded distribution across the metro Atlanta area. "The support we have received over the years has been incredible, especially from Constellation Energy. They have sponsored many vendor booths at festivals all over Atlanta, giving us the exposure and push we needed to expand our retail presence," says co-founder Grayson Gordon.

Learn more: bogeysbeef.com

SOURCE Bogeys Beef Jerky

Related Links

https://bogeysbeef.com

