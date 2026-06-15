MOVA Claims 2026 Red Dot Design Award for Smart Robotic Lawn Mower Innovation

BERLIN, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a global leader in smart home innovation, is proud to announce that its robotic lawn mowers have been honored with the 2026 Red Dot Award. The award-winning lineup includes two core series tailored for diverse yard requirements: the LiDAX Ultra AWD Series and LiDAX Ultra Series.

MOVA LiDAX Ultra AWD Series: The Performance Powerhouse for Challenging Terrains

MOVA Robotic Lawn Mowers Win 2026 Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot-winning MOVA LiDAX Ultra AWD series are specifically engineered for gardens with significant elevation changes. This series introduces UltraDrive™ technology, allowing the robot to master complex terrains and effortlessly conquer steep slopes up to 38.6°. By combining a powerful All-Wheel Drive system with 360° 3D LiDAR and AI Dual-Vision, the LiDAX AWD offers a completely RTK-Free Setup and AI-Assisted Auto-Mapping for a hands-free experience. These models also feature UltraTrim™ 2.0, ensuring clean and crisp edges along the entire perimeter of the lawn.

The LiDAX Ultra AWD series takes design inspiration from fighter jet aesthetics, combining a streamlined body profile with clean, flowing lines that wrap seamlessly around each functional module. The result is a sharp, modern design that reflects the product's advanced technology and high-performance positioning.

MOVA LiDAX Ultra Series: A Fusion of Smart Intelligence and Elegant Design

As the flagship models of the lineup, the MOVA LiDAX Ultra series earned high praise for balancing high performance with meticulous design. At the heart of its intelligence is the UltraView™ 2.0 system, utilizing 360° 3D LiDAR and AI Dual-Vision to enable rapid AI-Assisted Auto-Mapping without the need for complex RTK setups.

The Ultra series is also equipped with UltraTrim™ 1.0, featuring a movable disc to achieve high-precision edging. With advanced AI that detects over 300+ obstacle types, the robot ensures specialized protection for pets while maintaining a steady performance on slopes and uneven ground. This series transforms outdoor maintenance for yards up to 2000㎡ into a sophisticated, worry-free experience.

The LiDAX Ultra series is guided by a minimalist design philosophy, with clean, elegant lines and a refined silhouette that reflect a sophisticated vision of modern technology. Its overall form draws from automotive design language, using dynamic diagonal lines to create a sporty, confident stance and a sense of purposeful motion, even when the mower is at rest.

"This Red Dot Award is a testament to our commitment to blending high-end industrial design with practical, heavy-duty performance," said Ling Qin, Global Head of MOVA Robotic Lawn Mower Business. "We didn't just want to build a mower; we wanted to create a highly intelligent partner that masters the toughest landscapes while remaining incredibly simple for the user to enjoy."

The Red Dot Award is recognized globally as one of the highest honors in industrial design and a seal of exceptional quality. The success of the MOVA lawn mower reflects the brand's comprehensive strengths in functionality, innovation, and user-centric design.

To learn more about the MOVA LiDAX Ultra AWD and LiDAX Ultra series, visit https://www.mova.tech.

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes-fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

SOURCE MOVA