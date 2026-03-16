MOVA Launches Spring Sale with Savings Across Its Smart Home and Outdoor Lineup

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced its Spring Sale, featuring limited-time pricing across its home cleaning, outdoor, and pool care lineup. From robotic lawn mowers to advanced pool cleaners, MOVA's intelligent solutions are designed to simplify seasonal maintenance and elevate the smart home experience.

Get Incredible Deals on the Latest MOVA Lineup for Smarter Home Living

MOVA, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced its Spring Sale. Post this

Mobius 60

Elevate your spring cleaning with the Mobius 60, MOVA's flagship robot vacuum that redefines "hands-off." Featuring the MopSwap™ Hub, it automatically selects from three specialized mop pads to suit different floor types, from greasy kitchens to delicate wood. With up to 30,000Pa suction and StepMaster™ 2.0 robotic legs capable of clearing obstacles up to 3.15 inches, it transitions seamlessly across thresholds and rugs. The all-in-one base station even washes mops at 212°F, eliminating grease stains and bacteria, ensuring a clean and odor-free home.

Original Price US: $1,299 // Sale Price US: $1,099 (March 25-April 7)

Original Price Canada: $1,799 // Sale Price Canada: $1,499 (March 13-March 19, March 25-April 7)

Z60 Ultra Roller Complete

For homes that need a deeper clean, the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is a mopping powerhouse. It replaces traditional pads with a high-pressure HydroForce™ roller mop with real-time clean water spray to vanish stubborn stains. Its 28,000Pa suction and anti-tangle TroboWave™ DuoBrush make it an ideal solution for pet owners. Smart AutoShield™ Tech protects carpets by detecting them quickly and retracting the mop, deploying a moisture shield. Complete with a self-maintenance dock that empties, washes, and dries, the Z60 ensures your floors stay clean with zero effort.

Original Price US: $1,199 // Sale Price US: $999 (March 15-31)

Original Price Canada: $1,699 // Sale Price Canada: $1,199 (March 15-31)

P10 Pro Ultra Gen2

The P10 Pro Ultra Gen2 brings professional-grade cleaning to your fingertips. This upgraded model boasts 26,000Pa suction and TurboPress™ Tech, using 12N of downward pressure and Smart-Speed Mopping (up to 260RPM) to scrub floors. Its MaxiReach™ Edge Cleaning extends the mop to hug baseboards, leaving no corner untouched. Maintenance is easy with the upgraded dock featuring 212°F hot water washing and 1-hour rapid air drying. It's the perfect balance of power and intelligent navigation for a total home refresh this spring.

Original Price US: $599 // Sale Price US: $499 (March 15-31)

Original Price Canada: $899 // Sale Price Canada: $649 (March 15-31)

LiDAX Ultra Series 1000/2000/3000 AWD

The LiDAX Ultra Series represents the next evolution in lawn care, using 360° 3D LiDAR and AI vision to map your yard with centimeter-level precision in minutes. The setup is effortless, requiring no physical wires or RTK station. The Ultra 1000 is perfect for quarter-acre lots, while the Ultra 2000 handles mid-sized yards with ease. For challenging landscapes, the 3000 AWD conquers slopes and rugged terrain. All models feature UltraTrim™ technology, cutting within 2 inches of edges for a professional finish without the manual touch-ups.

LiDAX 1000 Original Price US: $1,299 // Sale Price US: $1,099 (March 15-31)

LiDAX 2000 Original Price US: $1,799 // Sale Price US: $1,499 (March 15-31)

LiDAX 3000 Original Price US: $2,999 // Sale Price US: $2,499 (March 19-31)

Rover X10

The Rover X10 is not just a pool cleaner; it's an underwater drone. Using FloatDrive™ technology gives it vertical thrust, so it can rise, hover, and move laterally to clean every inch of any pool, including steps, walls, and even the waterline. Powered by a 360° AquaScan™ and underwater LDS (Laser Distance Sensor), it builds a 3D map of your pool to ensure comprehensive coverage. With 10,000 GPH suction, it tackles heavy debris and fine silt effortlessly. It even hoists itself to the surface for easy retrieval, making pool maintenance seamless and futuristic.

Original Price US: $2,999 // Sale Price US: $2,599 (March 19-31)

Diver A10

Prepare your pool for the first swim of the year with the Diver A10. This cordless option features 6,000 GPH suction and a 4-hour runtime, making it ideal for large in-ground pools. Its EdgePulse™ AI tracking ensures the robot hugs the contours of your pool for perfect edge-to-edge cleaning, while the dual-pass waterline scrubbing removes stubborn algae and oils. With a 3.5L ultra-fine filtration and easy-lift design, the A10 delivers a crystal-clear pool just in time for spring.

Original Price US: $799 // Sale Price US: $599 + Free 3μm Ultra-Fine Filter (March 15-31)

Additional details on the MOVA Spring Sale can be found here (for the US) and here (for Canada), as well as on MOVA's website. These exclusive deals are available for a limited time only. Take advantage of these offers while they last and elevate your home with MOVA's latest in-home and outdoor solutions.

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader. We build AI-powered, intelligent ecosystems that blend cutting-edge technology with human warmth across our 6 key scenarios: Home Cleaning, Smart Outdoor, Personal Care, Kitchen Appliances, Pet Care, and Air Purifier. Our innovations transform houses into truly smart homes, fulfilling global families' aspirations for better living through premium, purpose-driven solutions. Premium, Innovative, and Stylish-we're creating a future where intelligence feels beautifully human.

SOURCE MOVA