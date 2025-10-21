MOVA MOBIUS 60 Redefines Smart Floor Care with AI-Powered Multi-Pad Mop-Changing Technology

As the robot moves through the home, it returns to the base station between zones to switch pads, ensuring that the mop used in your bathroom never touches your kitchen floors. Each pad is washed and dried after use, maintaining freshness and preventing cross-contamination between rooms.

The MopSwap™ Hub supports three specialized mop pads for different needs: the ThermoHold Mop for heat-assisted cleaning of kitchen grease and stains, the Plush Mop for gentle care of hardwood and composite floors, and the HyperClean Mop for daily messes and dust across mixed surfaces.

The MOBIUS 60 delivers 30 000 Pa of suction through its Dynamic Suction Retention System, while a Pressure-Retention Baffle automatically lowers on carpet to create a semi-sealed chamber for deeper cleaning. StepMaster™ 2.0 adjusts wheel height to climb thresholds up to 8 cm, and the AI obstacle-avoidance system recognizes over 240 household objects for precise, smooth navigation.

The All-in-One Base Station automates refilling, emptying, washing, and charging. Hot water heated to 212 °F (100 °C) and UV sterilization remove 99.99 % of bacteria, while automatic dust-bag drying prevents odor and mold. The DuoSolution™ System manages two cleaning liquids, one for daily use and one for specialty care such as Pet Odor Remover or Wood Floor Solution, and dispenses the correct formula automatically.

The MOVA MOBIUS 60 is available now on MOVA's official U.S. website and Amazon.com for MSRP $1,599, with availability in Canada coming later this year.

About MOVA

Founded in 2024, MOVA creates intelligent products that think and clean on their own, freeing people from daily chores and giving them more time for what matters most. From floor care and personal grooming to kitchen essentials and outdoor tools, MOVA is building a connected ecosystem designed to bring ease and comfort to every corner of life.

