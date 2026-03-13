MOVA Unveils the "Infinite Smart Universe" at AWE, Presenting the Vision of All-Scenario Smart Living

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After its stunning debut at AWE last year, global premium smart technology brand MOVA is set to make a strong return in 2026 with significant technological and brand evolution. This year, MOVA's exhibition scale has expanded sixfold compared to its debut, unveiling a 768㎡ "Infinite Smart Living Pavilion" and a 744㎡ "Immersive Technology Experience Pavilion". From deep specialization in the cleaning sector, MOVA now extends across multiple product domains, including major kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, and eVTOLs. This expansion goes far beyond physical scale, representing the strategic concentration of MOVA's technological innovation and ecological vision. The brand is evolving from a creator of excellent products into a builder of a smart ecosystem that is shaping future lifestyles.

This year, two themed Pavilions are designed to work in synergy to present MOVA's comprehensive ecosystem. At the Infinite Smart Living Pavilion, the famous Chinese actor Song Weilong will engage with MOVA products and share his user experience, offering a personal perspective on how technology enhances daily life. Meanwhile, the Immersive Tech Pavilion debuts the MOVA chip.

Deep Evolution: From Single-Task Cleaning to All-Scenario Awareness in an Infinite Smart Ecosystem

At this year's AWE, MOVA's 768㎡ "Infinite Smart Living Pavilion" fully showcases the brand's strategic evolution from a leader in smart cleaning to a builder of comprehensive smart living. The pavilion brings together 20 product lines, including cleaning appliances and kitchen appliances, forming an integrated ecosystem spanning cleaning, dining, creation, and climate control. This expansion underscores MOVA's transformation from a single-category technology leader into a comprehensive architect of full-scenario smart living.

After attracting global attention at CES, the MOVA Pilot 70 overcomes the single-floor cleaning limitations of traditional robot vacuums through the innovative integration of a drone and a transport module. The drone is equipped with a flight control system, a fusion perception system, and a 6-fold active protection design, enabling it to safely and precisely transport the vacuum to upper floors, balconies, or even glass-roofed sunrooms. This breakthrough significantly extends cleaning coverage to previously inaccessible areas.

MOVA unveils its new flagship robot vacuum, the Z70 Pro, delivering a smart evolution in whole-home cleaning with three MOVA-first* innovations. The Z70 Pro features MOVA's first InfiniteEye™ technology, allowing users to label specific objects and customize cleaning strategies—getting closer to trash cans and table legs for deep coverage while keeping a safe distance from vases and mirrors to avoid collisions. For battery performance, it introduces MOVA's first* Smart-Protect Fast Charging Technology. A 6,400mAh battery with intelligent temperature control enables 30%* faster charging and smart recharging during cleaning cycles, extending runtime and lifespan. To address edge-cleaning challenges, MOVA's AI-Powered Dynamic Edge Technology automatically retracts the roller by 10mm* upon wall contact, ensuring thorough edge coverage while protecting walls.

Designed to tackle the challenges of deep cleaning, the X60 Ultra Steam floor washer resolves three major pain points: sterilization and stain removal, edge-to-edge coverage, and flexible maneuverability. It debuts* a dual-mode steam and hot water cleaning system, combining the sanitizing power of 200°C* steam with the rapid stain-dissolving ability of 90°C* hot water. The result is ultra-hygienic deep cleaning—instantly breaking down stubborn grease and sauce stains while delivering bacterial removal. The product features the industry-leading Fin AI Mechanical Arm and Running Water Cleaning Disc, breaking the structural limitations of traditional floor washers to achieve zero-gap* edge cleaning on the left, right, and front sides. With an ultra-slim 9.9cm body design, it can easily reach traditional cleaning blind spots such as under beds and cabinets.

In the vacuum category, MOVA has unveiled its next-generation flagship model, the Z200 Ultra, featuring the revolutionary "Handheld Station" technology. The core breakthrough lies in MOVA's first* handheld vacuum with a large-capacity integrated dust bag. It eliminates the need for frequent dust cup emptying, enabling vacuuming and dust collection in one go. The innovative dust bag design, combined with a dedicated hygiene mode and H14-grade HEPA filtration, forms a comprehensive hygiene protection system that maintains a consistently clean internal environment. Users can enjoy up to 45 days* of maintenance-free operation, making daily cleaning more effortless and worry-free. In addition, the Z200 Ultra is equipped with MOVA's first* Dynamic Dual-Action Pressure System, which automatically adjusts brush performance to different floor conditions, enhancing cleaning efficiency with every push and pull. Working in tandem with the front-mounted mechanical arm structure, it further improves front-edge precision cleaning, making it easier to reach tight areas such as corners and table legs for a more effortless and efficient cleaning experience.

MOVA T1 Station window cleaning robot elevates the cleaning dimension from horizontal surfaces to vertical facades. T1 Station introduces MOVA's first* warm water window cleaning technology, using 40°C water to soften stains and adhesive residue on glass surfaces for deep cleaning. It is equipped with NooksErasing™ edge-cleaning technology—integrating side brushes into the four corners of the square cleaning pad to ensure real-time edge-to-edge fit along window frames, significantly improving edge coverage. The BoostBay™ multi-function base station supports long runtime and automatic cable retraction for enhanced convenience.

At the "Infinite Smart Living Pavilion," visitors will experience a reality: true smart living begins with cleaning, yet opens up infinite possibilities.

Beyond Boundaries: From Chip-Level Innovation to an Expanding Smart Ecosystem

MOVA has unveiled not only the Infinite Smart Living Pavilion but also a dedicated Immersive Technology Experience Zone, showcasing its cross-category ecosystem expansion. The zone brings together multiple product lines—including 3D printing, energy storage, and eVTOLs. Through interactive displays, the space transforms into a hands-on "tech museum". One of the highlights of this experience zone is the MOVA chip—the brand's first publicly showcased ecosystem core.

As a key part of MOVA's cross-category ecosystem, the Palette 300 3D printer—developed under the Atomform ecosystem brand—fully demonstrates the company's technical expertise in precision control and system coordination. Featuring 12 fully automatically switching nozzles in a dedicated one-filament-one-nozzle configuration, it supports up to 12 materials and 36 colors when paired with six RFD-6 filament boxes, along with four different nozzle diameter options—offering unprecedented creative freedom. The streamlined design of the self-developed integrated nozzle, combined with a high-precision positioning system, ensures consistent precision during nozzle transitions. Over 50 embedded sensors and four cameras work in concert to enable five key perception systems that cover filament delivery, thermal regulation, and system stability throughout the printing process.

MOVA also introduced the MOVA LumeGret A4000 Solar Power System, an intelligent, plug-and-play home energy solution designed to maximize solar efficiency and flexibility. Featuring an integrated microinverter, battery, and solar charge controller, the system simplifies installation while supporting up to 3600W PV input and 4–20kWh scalable storage to adapt to different household energy needs. Featuring 2500W off-grid backup power, built with LumeGret Orbit™ technology, a 20-year design lifespan with up to 10,000 battery cycles, and smart energy management through app control and dynamic tariff optimization, the system helps households significantly reduce electricity costs. Under typical conditions, the system can achieve up to 79% self-consumption, enabling annual savings of over €1,500 and delivering an estimated 2–3 year payback period.

From cleaning to creation—MOVA is advancing through its core technological strengths to connect every dimension of smart living.

Towards Infinity, Defining the Ecosystem—MOVA embodies the vision of "Infinite Smart Universe," transforming its deep expertise in cleaning into the foundation of an interconnected ecosystem. The unveiling of the two experience pavilions not only showcases MOVA's strategic leap from a single category to full-scenario coverage but also marks the brand's evolution into an architect and shaper of smart lifestyles. Here, technological breakthroughs are integrated into daily life, and product innovations evolve toward ecosystem synergy. A truly human-centric, borderless new world of smart living is unfolding.

