MOVA Unveils 'the M∞VA Universe' at Silicon Valley Launch, Positioning as a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader, today hosted its global launch event, "M∞VA Universe". The event marked a strategic declaration of the brand's entry into the high-end global market, showcasing a cohesive ecosystem of intelligent cleaning solutions designed to redefine modern living. Beyond presenting groundbreaking products, MOVA aimed to demonstrate its deep technological prowess and scalable vision to a global audience of consumers and investors.

MOVA

The "M∞VA Universe" symbolizes a boundaryless ecosystem where advanced AI, proprietary hardware, and user-centric design converge. This launch underscores MOVA's commitment to building not just products, but an intelligent, interconnected, and self-improving living experience, highlighting its significant R&D investments and future growth trajectory.

Technological Pillars of the M∞VA Universe:

1. Autonomous Cleaning Hubs: Intelligence that Adapts

MOBIUS 60 with MopSwap™ Hub: Embodying the philosophy of "Precision Care by Zone, Purity Without Limits," it features the revolutionary Space Hub Multi-Zone Mopping System. This intelligent system automatically switches between three dedicated mop types for specialized cleaning

Z60 Ultra Roller Complete: Revolutionizes wet cleaning with HydroForce Live Water Mopping and Mop Fluffing AI, ensuring constant cleanliness. Its MaxiReach System achieves complete edge-to-edge coverage. The integrated AutoShield™ Tech intelligently shields carpets from moisture during cleaning, while the StepMaster™ 2.0 system enables smarter navigation and obstacle crossing up to 8cm for seamless whole-home coverage.

MOVA X5 Ultra Steam: Features MOVA's first* Dual-Mode Steam & Hot-Water Spot-Spray Cleaning System. It generates high-temperature steam for direct floor sanitization and deep cleaning, and can instantly mix steam with water to produce a hot-water spray that quickly dissolves dried stains for effective removal.

2. Ergonomic & Connected Cleaning Tools

M50 Ultra: As the world's first* with an Easy Low Space Access Foldable & Extendable Handle, it enables lie-flat cleaning under furniture without bending over. The ergonomic Flex-Master™ Pro handle with a bionic wrist joint design allows flexible height adjustments and leverages natural arm motion to propel cleaning effortlessly, minimizing user strain.

MOVA G70 Cordless Vacuum: Features A Front Side Edge Cleaning with Robotic Arm for zero-blind-spot cleaning and Dual-Direction Dust Scraper Rings, showcasing thoughtful problem-solving through smart mechanics.

3. AI-Powered Personal Care: The Aero C Hair Dryer

Engineered with three core patents: a Dual-Airflow Boost System for efficiency, a Curved GlossFlow Chamber for enhanced styling, and C-Shaped Parallel Heating-Wire Technology for stable thermal output—each contributing to an intelligent, personalized care experience.

4. Intelligent High-Place Cleaning

N1 Window Cleaning Robot: A lightweight (1.3kg) AI-driven cleaner with smart path planning and 12-layer safety protocols for fully automated, reliable operation.

T1 Station with Portable Base: Introduces MOVA's first* hot water cleaning and AI-powered seasonal water adjustment, representing a leap in outdoor cleaning intelligence and efficiency.

About MOVA

MOVA is a Global Premium AI Smart Living Leader dedicated to creating intelligent, integrated ecosystems that elevate everyday life. Through continuous innovation in AI, design, and engineering, MOVA is building the M∞VA Universe—a world where technology seamlessly fosters well-being, comfort, and effortless living.

*World's First: From Frost & Sullivan, confirmed based on research on the global wet and dry vacuum cleaner market. This vacuum cleaner adopts a foldable and extendable robotic arm structure, allowing the handle to fold 90 degrees and adjust in length to accommodate users of different heights and various cleaning scenarios. The survey was completed in April 2025. Report NO: FS-2025-MPC-439377.

*MOVA Innovation / MOVA-pioneered technologies / MOVA's groundbreaking technologies / MOVA first: These terms refer exclusively to product upgrades, functional enhancements or technological improvements compared to previous generations of MOVA products, and do not imply any comparison with products from other manufacturers.The right of interpretation shall vest in MOVA.

