Movable Ink Expands Da Vinci AI Product Offerings and Introduces Creative IQ, Messaging IQ, and Performance IQ

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, an AI-powered personalized content platform, today announced enhancements to Da Vinci, its AI-native personalization solution. The three new components, Creative IQ, Messaging IQ, and Performance IQ , mark a significant milestone in the company's mission to revitalize global batch messaging programs by curating content for each customer to generate revenue lift and deliver deeper customer relationships.

"Capturing customer attention is more challenging than ever. Click-through rates hover around a mere 2%; Batch messaging programs must do better to engage their entire customer base and drive bottom-line metrics," said Vivek Sharma, Movable Ink's CEO & Co-Founder. "Da Vinci empowers brands to engage their full customer files and boost revenue while optimizing for brands' unique business objectives. The one-size-fits-all approach is a relic of the past. Welcome to a new era of precision, prediction, and personalization."

Da Vinci provides marketers with new ways to personalize email experiences, additional controls for executing campaigns, unique creative insights, and more.

Creative IQ : Da Vinci uses AI to curate content for each customer based on their unique tastes, preferences, and motivations and to enhance business results. Enhancements to Creative IQ capabilities include short-lived content (the AI understands the creative elements in each asset and optimizes with AI, with minimal to no training needed), subject line generation and prediction, and multi-objective optimization (optimize the AI models for multiple business results, including short- and long-term conversion, clicks, average order value, and more).



Messaging IQ: Da Vinci automatically optimizes for when and how often a customer receives a message. Da Vinci determines the ideal time and identifies the optimum number of messages to send to each subscriber based on each customer's likelihood of engagement and minimizing overall message fatigue. The solution monitors all data – a brand's email schedule, days of the week, and customer engagement – to determine the highest likelihood of engagement.



Performance IQ: Da Vinci's enhanced analytics and reporting tools provide unprecedented insights into creative asset effectiveness, audience trends, and engagement metrics, including creative efficacy over time and across specific groups. Additionally, Da Vinci's automated and continuous experiments eliminate the need for manual A/B testing while delivering real-time results. These advancements not only boost the performance of email programs but give marketers creative-level insights to enhance content marketing, on-site, advertising, and search targeting.

At the heart of Da Vinci is a customer-centric approach. Leveraging an ensemble model approach to AI, Da Vinci uses the power of deep learning, predictive, and generative AI to generate highly-personalized content and messaging tailored to each customer. Da Vinci doesn't just show customers what they already know and like. It takes them down a path of discovery; it's like providing a personal shopper in every inbox who shows them content they want to see.

Movable Ink Da Vinci also unveiled an expanded marketplace footprint, including native integrations set to launch with leading Email Service Providers Braze, Zeta, Epsilon, and Iterable. Existing partners include Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle Responsys, Acoustic, Cordial, and Cheetah Digital (Marigold).

