Movable Ink Expands Universal Data Activation Partner Roster

Productized Integrations Enable Access, Activate, and Integrate Data from

Any Source to Generate Personalized Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the AI-powered content personalization platform, today announced the expansion of its Universal Data Activation partner integrations. Marketers now can access and activate any data point from any source to generate hyper-personalized experiences across email and mobile channels from an expanded list of leading martech vendors, including Airship, Amplitude, Branch, Criteo, Klaviyo, mParticle, Punchh, and Tealium. The news follows productized integrations with Adobe Experience Platform, Braze, and Twilio Segment.

"Martech has evolved beyond a one-size-fits-all solution. Modern marketers now have the flexibility to assemble a top-tier tech stack tailored to their organization's specific needs. The challenge, though, has been in ensuring these different technologies work seamlessly together," said Vivek Sharma, Movable Ink CEO & Co-Founder. "With Movable Ink, marketers are empowered to fully harness their marketing stack's capabilities, utilizing data from any source to dynamically personalize content for each customer across all touchpoints to build lasting customer experiences."

With Movable Ink's Universal Data Activation, brands can:

Access any data from any source: Stream any data element (customer, behavioral, product or catalog, transactional, business, etc.) from any source, including, CDP, website, ESP, mobile app, loyalty platform or homegrown solution . By tapping into additional sources of real-time data, clients can unlock more sophisticated and higher ROI use cases - adding in new elements of personalized content to increase revenue, conversions, and clicks.

Stream any data element (customer, behavioral, product or catalog, transactional, business, etc.) from any source, including, CDP, website, ESP, mobile app, loyalty platform or homegrown solution By tapping into additional sources of real-time data, clients can unlock more sophisticated and higher ROI use cases - adding in new elements of personalized content to increase revenue, conversions, and clicks. Activate data without IT: Movable Ink automatically maps and transforms each data point removing the need to modify current data setups or schemas to personalize content. Marketers can now deliver higher-quality content more quickly than ever, thanks to greatly reduced setup and implementation times.

Movable Ink automatically maps and transforms each data point removing the need to modify current data setups or schemas to personalize content. Marketers can now deliver higher-quality content more quickly than ever, thanks to greatly reduced setup and implementation times. Integrate across the martech ecosystem: Movable Ink seamlessly integrates with your existing martech stack. The new partner integrations make it quicker and simpler to transfer data from other systems into Movable Ink Studio for personalized content creation. These integrations help marketers boost ROI from their current investments without interrupting their everyday workflows.

The expansion of partner integrations is a further demonstration of Movable Ink's commitment to delivering cutting-edge data access and activation capabilities enabling brands to generate personalized content at scale. These are just a sample of the dozens of Movable Ink partners working to seamlessly deliver exceptional experiences for brands worldwide.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with over 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com.

