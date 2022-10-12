Movable Ink Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

CEO & Co-Founder Vivek Sharma Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Movable Ink's CEO & Co-Founder, Vivek Sharma, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Sharma from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Sharma co-founded Movable Ink in 2010 and has led the company through rapid growth to a leading market position with 600+ employees serving the world's most innovative brands. Through his leadership, Movable Ink is empowering omnichannel digital marketers to generate creative that is data-activated and behaviorally-relevant, accelerating marketing performance.

"I am humbled to be honored among such an extraordinary group of entrepreneurs," said Sharma. "This recognition is a testament to all the team has accomplished at Movable Ink in the last year as we continue to deliver the best products in the marketing industry."

"We're delighted to recognize Vivek as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

