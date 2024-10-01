Movable Ink Partners with Adobe to Unveil Market-Leading Integrations

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, a leader in AI-powered email and mobile personalization, announced the integration of Movable Ink Da Vinci and Adobe Journey Optimizer. This adds to existing Movable Ink built integrations into Adobe Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Target, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Real-Time CDP, and Adobe Campaign.

"Through these integrations, marketers have the power of AI-powered personalization and dynamic experience orchestration at their fingertips. This makes it easier than ever to automatically produce unlimited personalized experiences and transform their data into ROI with unmatched efficiency," said Vivek Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder of Movable Ink. "It's true personalization with each and every send, driving revenue and saving marketers hundreds of hours of manual work."

The new integration of Movable Ink Da Vinci, an AI-powered content personalization solution, and Adobe Journey Optimizer accelerates the creation of custom marketing content for high-volume campaigns. When orchestrating customer journeys in Adobe Journey Optimizer, joint customers can leverage their enterprise-specific data and campaign assets to inform the intelligent assembly and personalization of email templates and content variations unique to each subscriber. Customers can then bring those assets into Adobe Journey Optimizer to further personalize, optimize, and deploy their email marketing campaigns. This builds on existing integrations between Movable Ink Da Vinci and Adobe Campaign, which aims to maximize customer engagement for large-scale campaigns and reach dormant subscribers.

"This partnership offers an integrated approach to streamlining the delivery of personalized experiences," said Sunil Menon, Head of Strategy & Product Marketing for Customer Journey products at Adobe. "Building on Adobe's expertise driving AI-powered omnichannel personalized customer journeys paired with Movable Ink's custom content design capabilities, these solutions aim to help our joint customers drive customer value and improve marketer productivity,"

Movable Ink has also built existing integrations between Adobe and Movable Ink Studio – an open-time, in-the-moment content-generation solution. In Movable Ink Studio, brands can leverage insights from applications like Adobe Real-Time CDP, Commerce, and Target to generate personalized content for email and mobile messages.

Key benefits marketers can expect from integrated Movable Ink solutions include:

Marketer Productivity. Customers can reduce reliance on code, manual segmentation, and time spent mapping content to email sends, which can be used for more strategic marketing efforts.

Customers can reduce reliance on code, manual segmentation, and time spent mapping content to email sends, which can be used for more strategic marketing efforts. Business Results. Brands using Movable Ink drive results. One retail customer, for example, achieved a 102% increase in campaign revenue with a Movable Ink integration.

Brands using Movable Ink drive results. One retail customer, for example, achieved a 102% increase in campaign revenue with a Movable Ink integration. Engaging Customer Experiences. These solutions enable marketers to create hyper-personalized email experiences for large-scale campaigns that go beyond audience-level segmentation to individualized interactions across email and mobile channels.

About Movable Ink

Movable Ink personalizes every customer engagement through automation and artificial intelligence. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to maximize revenue, simplify workflow and achieve the optimal customer experience. Headquartered in New York City with over 500 employees, Movable Ink serves its global client base with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com .

SOURCE Movable Ink