Movable Ink Partners with Xtremepush to Deliver Dynamic Email and Mobile App Experiences

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the personalized content platform provider for digital marketing leaders, has announced its partnership with Xtremepush, the world's leading customer engagement, personalization, and data platform.

The integration will allow shared clients to seamlessly utilize Movable Ink to activate any data into real-time, personalized content across all customer touchpoints. Movable Ink content easily connects to all relevant data no matter where it lives, updates based upon a recipient's most recent interactions, and is auto-generated by the platform at the moment of engagement.

Campaigns sent through the Xtremepush platform, and built using Movable Ink's dynamic, data-activated content will render in real-time across email and mobile communications at the moment of engagement and with individually relevant content.

Xtremepush, a featured vendor in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platform, will now be able to offer its clients enhanced content personalization across email, push notifications, and in-app messages.

Use cases include pulling in real-time and behavioral data to generate compelling and personalized content, including live pricing, product reviews, abandoned cart CTAs, loyalty point visualizations, and so much more.

Xtremepush CEO and co-founder Tommy Kearns said, "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Movable Ink, one of the world's most exciting and respected technology providers. Our own platform has prioritized campaign personalization from day one, and I am thrilled to be able to offer clients enhanced capabilities through this integration. We recognize that the most impactful examples of customer engagement are built around first-party data and rich segmentation. This partnership allows our clients to go even further with this, leading to positive, win-win customer experiences."

Neil Basi, Senior Director, Client Experience at Movable Ink said, "While brands have invested heavily in data to drive more personalized experiences, many marketers still struggle to create one-to-one cross-channel interactions at scale. Their data might be real-time, but their content ends up being static. It's more critical than ever before that marketers prioritize seamless and hyper-relevant experiences across channels to reach their customers wherever they choose to engage. We're excited to partner with Xtremepush to drive better customer experiences and stronger marketing performance across every customer touchpoint."

Ric Leask, Marketing Director, of clients LiveScore & Virgin Bet, said, "Our team uses the Xtremepush and Movable Ink integration across email and push notification channels to deliver real-time, contextually relevant content to our audiences. The joint solution allows us to build personalized campaigns, combining data from both systems, as well as external sources with customer consent, to create outstanding customer experiences. This is an important integration for us and enables us to execute our ambitious communications strategy at scale."

Movable Ink customers can visit the Xtremepush listing in the Movable Ink Exchange to learn more about the integration. The Movable Ink Exchange is a collection of the most widely used and trusted marketing technologies, integrated directly into Movable Ink's platform. It enables marketers to quickly unlock the value of their existing technology investments to generate personalized content.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into real-time, personalized content in any customer engagement. Over 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 300 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

About Xtremepush

Xtremepush is a world-leading customer engagement, personalization and data platform. It's purpose-built for delivering mobile-first, multichannel customer experiences.

It enables brands to acquire new customers and communicate more effectively with existing customers through automated, real-time and relevant messaging.

Xtremepush was named in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. It was also ranked 9th in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards. Find out more at xtremepush.com

