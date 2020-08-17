Movable Walls Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global movable walls market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over $2 billion by 2025.

2. Europe accounted for around 45% share of the commercial movable wall market in 2019.

3. Glass movable walls accounted for the largest share of around 71% in 2019; however, the steel, aluminum, and other materials are likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

4. North America will generate the highest demand for glass movable wall, generating an additional revenue of around $935 million by 2025.

5. Sliding movable walls are highly popular in Europe and accounted for over 45% share in 2019 however, foldable movable walls are gaining popularity in the Middle East and North America.

6. Automatic retractable movable walls are expected to witness the fastest growth.

7. North America will generate the largest demand for automated movable walls especially in commercial buildings such as gymnasiums, convention, and exhibition centers. It is expected to generate an additional revenue of over $500 million by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, operation, product type, material, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 12 other vendors

Movable Walls Market – Segmentation

In terms of application, commercial buildings account for the largest share of demand, generating approx—97% of the global revenue in 2019. The commercial sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The corporate sector contributed to the largest movable walls market share of revenue of 34% in 2019. Factors such as the ease of installation, flexibility, cost savings, design versatility, and sustainability are driving the segment.

Automated or electrically operated movable walls accounted for approx. 28% of the revenue in 2019. They offer increased convenience and can quickly and easily extend or retract into the wall system with little effort. The demand for automated systems has been increasing, especially in commercial buildings such as gymnasiums, conference halls, convention centers, and the hospitality industry.

Movable glass walls are highly prevalent in corporate offices as they can break up the open floor plan, allowing privacy and access to natural light, supporting the health and wellbeing of employees. They are increasingly being used in commercial and residential buildings, from the corporate sector to educational institutions and hotels.

Movable Walls Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Corporate



Hotels



Hospitals



Schools & University



Exhibition & Conference Centers



Others

Movable Walls Market by Operation

Sliding

Folding

Others

Movable Walls Market by Product Type

Manual

Automated

Movable Walls Market by Material

Glass

Wood

Others

Movable Walls Market – Dynamics

Movable walls that are specifically designed to provide acoustic solutions can block sound transmission between rooms. The movable walls can be deployed in a certain manner to ensure the highest acoustic benefits. Acoustic privacy can be achieved at varying levels depending on the material used in the wall system. Glass can achieve the highest STC ratings when it is double glazed, but the highest privacy is achieved with acoustically treated solid panels. Single-glazed glass, which is the most basic option available, provides modest acoustic properties.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Green & Sustainable Buildings

Rising Demand for Automatic Solutions

Expansion of Co-working Spaces & Need for Flexible Offices

Expansion of Commercial Spaces

Movable Walls Market – Geography

The global movable walls market is mainly driven by their installation in new commercial and residential buildings or through renovation or replacements in existing structures. Movable walls are used in all residential and commercial sectors, including retail, hospitality, recreational faculties, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices. Movable walls offer multiple benefits, including flexibility, ease of installation and reconfiguration, environmental sustainability, and design versatility. It can also provide acoustical privacy and protection against fire and smoke. In countries such as the US and the UK, it is mandatory to implement fire-rated walls in all commercial and residential buildings. The growth in construction activities will thus drive the market for movable walls during the forecast period.

Movable Walls Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Hufcor

Dormakaba

Transwall

Haworth Inc.

Faraone

Other Prominent Vendors

Allsteel

Movawall System

Liko-S

ATTACA

Parthos

Trendway Corporation

Accordial Ltd.

Style Partitions

Franz Nusing

Komfort

Environamics Inc.

Moving Design Ltd.

