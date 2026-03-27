Movado Celebrates Its Heritage and Designing for Women Since 1881 with Brand Ambassador Julianne Moore and Unveils New Collections

Editors, tastemakers, and friends of the brand gathered for a seated lunch where the new collections were unveiled alongside original vintage pieces from Movado's archives. The event marked the debut of three new feminine watch collections and the official launch of Curve, Movado's newest jewelry collection.

"Movado has been designing for women for more than a century, and today's launch continues that story with beautiful designs that celebrate both our past and our future," said Margot Grinberg, Movado Brand President. "The Museum Bangle, Heritage 1917, and Museum Velura collections reimagine icons from our archives, while our Curve jewelry collection introduces a dynamic new chapter for the brand that reflects the movement, elegance, and strength of the women who inspire us."

Curve draws inspiration from nature's fluid lines and organic movement, capturing the essence of the brand's name Movado, meaning "always in motion" in Esperanto. The jewelry collection presents an assortment of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces rendered in 18K gold vermeil over a durable 925 sterling‑silver base. Designed with continuous, wave‑like contours, the pieces create an elegant sense of motion and offer silhouettes designed for effortless stacking and layering.

The Museum Bangle, Heritage 1917, and Museum Velura watch collections are inspired by original archival pieces that honor the brand's rich heritage and longtime commitment to designing for women.

"I've always admired Movado for its clean, modern aesthetic and its ability to create pieces that feel both timeless and deeply personal," said Moore. "These new collections are beautifully crafted and thoughtfully designed—a true reflection of the brand's artistry and its commitment to celebrating women."

About Movado

Since 1881, Movado has always been in motion and always moving forward. Its commitment to modern design and innovation has made Movado one of the world's premier watchmakers, with a proud heritage of Swiss craftsmanship, design and excellence. Expertly combining artistry, innovation and technology, Movado has earned over 100 patents and has timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

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SOURCE Movado Group, Inc. (MOV)