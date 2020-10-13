MOVADO Launches Artists' Series in Collaboration with Photographer Alexi Lubomirski + with first Vegan Strap Offering

"Learning about Alexi and his vision was the catalyst to include him in the latest Movado Artists' Series," said Efraim Grinberg, Chairman and CEO Movado Group. "Art comes in many forms and is meant to inspire, make us think and evolve. I was drawn to Alexi as an artist and specifically by the way he uses his talent and recognition to ignite change in our industry and world- he implements change without judgement. Alexi's mantra is that small change leads to larger shifts. I felt now was the time for Movado, with its rich Swiss history and pursuit of constantly improving, to offer vegan straps along with packaging made out of recyclable materials. We believe all companies need to do their part as responsible corporate citizens."

The Artists' Series Alexi X MOVADO will include two different collections. The photographic dial limited edition series is available today exclusively at Movado.com and in China on Tmall.com. The collection features 4 photographs taken by Alexi printed on the iconic Museum dial with vegan straps offered in dark grey, yellow and navy blue. Each timepiece comes with a vegan reusable watch pouch and a first for the brand - packaging made from recyclable materials. The photos represented on the dials portray Alexi's artistic interpretation of time through the lens of Light, Water, Illumination and City Scenes and will be shared in detail on Movado's and Alexi's social channels throughout the month.

"Photography in its essence, is about time, the capturing of time in a kinetic world: time in space, time in movement. The ultimate prize of a photographer is capturing a unique moment that no one else can capture at the same time or in the same way and then, to be able to share that vision with others," said Alexi Lubomirski. "This project is extremely dear to my heart. With the world at a crossroads and the incredible new technological tools readily available we are the first generation to have the immense fortune, but also the obligation to leave this industry and the world, in a better place than we found it. We are taking a first step in this collaboration with Movado by enacting this change on a larger scale, giving the opportunity to Movado's customers, to join us by choosing a product that is new and forward thinking. I am extremely proud and humbled to have been chosen to accompany them in this journey."

The 2nd collection is expected to launch in Spring of 2021. The series will represent Alexi's "four doorways" into veganism. A portion of proceeds from all watches sold will be donated to Alexi's preferred charities Concern Worldwide and the Humane Society of America.

The first Movado Artist Series launched in 1988 with Andy Warhol, featuring Warhol's photography on the dials of his Movado "Times 5." Subsequent series featured collaborations with Rosenquist, Arman, Britto and Scharf.

ABOUT ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski became a household name in the spring of 2018 when he was chosen by Kensington Palace to take the official engagement and wedding portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The images, which were praised for their modernity and grace, generated more than 2 billion views on social media. No stranger to glamour, Lubomirski has photographed the world's most recognizable faces including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyongó for magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, GQ and Elle. An established name within the fashion industry, Lubomirski has shot campaigns for brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Lancôme and Maybelline. Off the set, Lubomirski is an ambassador for Concern Worldwide the global humanitarian organization. He is also a dedicated vegan and animal rights activist, founder of the fashion movement, Creatives4Change, to end fur, feathers and exotic skins in the industry.

ABOUT MOVADO

Movado is the hallmark of some of the most famous timepieces ever created, notably the Movado Museum® Watch with its celebrated single dot dial. One of the world's premier watchmakers, Movado has earned more than 100 patents and 200 international awards for artistry and innovation since 1881. Movado is a brand renowned for its modern design aesthetic and is closely associated with the fine and cultural arts. Today, Movado's watches are distinguished by this legacy of design innovation and a dedication to the future of time.

SOURCE Movado Group, Inc.

Related Links

movadogroupinc.com

