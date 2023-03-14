MOV.AI Launches New Version of Robotics Engine Platform™ with Advanced Cybersecurity Tools

The latest version of the MOV.AI platform addresses the cybersecurity challenges introduced by autonomously moving powerful computing platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOV.AI , who is revolutionizing autonomous mobile robots (AMR) software, released today a major new version of the Robotics Engine Platform™, focused on addressing the growing need for robot security. Version 2.3 contains cutting-edge cybersecurity tools to ensure the safety and security of autonomous mobile robots fleets, humans, and organizations.

With the increasing use of robotics in various industries, cybersecurity has become a critical concern for companies. While autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) bring a new level of automation and autonomy to the warehouse floor, their growing computing power and network connectivity make them vulnerable to attacks just like any other enterprise software. The potential risks, however, are significantly greater. Furthermore, robots are complex systems comprised of 3rd party software and hardware components, which increase the possibility for security vulnerabilities. AMRs move around facilities carrying heavy loads, and are connected to systems and infrastructure such as cameras and other IoT devices. All these factors combined create more attack vectors, and more ways to cause harm.

"Addressing cyber security threats today is a basic requirement of any enterprise software. This is even more important for AMRs due to their potential risks. Our team has been working hard to step in and provide the enterprise-grade elements missing in ROS—advanced cybersecurity tools that can help our customers keep up with the evolving threat landscape," said Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI. "We understand that security is a top priority for our customers, and we are committed to providing the most advanced solutions to protect their fleets of autonomous mobile robots."

To address growing security concerns, MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform™ has introduced advanced cybersecurity tools that provide comprehensive protection against cyber threats, enabling manufacturers and automation integrators to ensure the smooth operation of autonomous mobile robots in any environment.

Version 2.3 includes measures and tools such as:

System hardening at multiple levels including application, databases and network

Secure communication

Local data encryption

User authentication and authorization

Application of static code analyzers

Vulnerability tests across the software lifecycle

And more.

These tools are designed to protect against cyberattacks, hacking attempts, and other security threats that could compromise the integrity of autonomous mobile robots.

To learn more read this article on AMR cybersecurity threats and mitigation options.

MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform changes how AMRs are built, separating software from hardware and offering both AMR manufacturers and automation integrators the enterprise-grade tools they need for advanced automation. The Robotics Engine Platform™ helps AMR manufacturers quickly develop and differentiate their robots. Automation integrators can deploy in days, not months, and ensure secure, uninterrupted operation in constantly changing business and operational environments.

With the addition of advanced cybersecurity tools, the Robotics Engine Platform™ V2.3 provides an even greater level of protection for fleets of autonomous mobile robots. The platform's advanced features make it an ideal choice for businesses operating in industries such as logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them.

It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in.

Born out of an unmet need, MOV.AI is a robotics engine platform based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way autonomous mobile robots are developed in terms of time to market, cost and flexibility.

