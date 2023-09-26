Movandi CEO Maryam Rofougaran Receives 2023 Leading Lights MVP Award

Light Reading recognizes Rofougaran's 5G leadership, revolutionizing connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Las Vegas 2023 – Movandi, a leader in new 5G RF and millimeter-wave (mmWave) technologies and software, today announced that its CEO and cofounder Maryam Rofougaran has been honored with the 2023 Leading Lights Award for Light Reading MVPs. Maryam Rofougaran was recognized for her leadership and innovation, enabling the expansion of 5G mmWave technology through partnerships with top companies, such as Verizon, Qualcomm and NXP.

The Light Reading MVP Award acknowledges notable individuals across all corporate tiers in the communications sector who have profoundly influenced their company, community and culture. Rofougaran stood out for her innovative technological approaches, adept leadership and unparalleled communication skills.

"I am deeply honored to be chosen for the Light Reading MVPs. When I glance through this year's finalists and the illustrious past recipients, it's clear that this list is a testament to the pioneering minds in the industry," said Maryam Rofougaran. "Movandi's mmWave technology is at the forefront of 5G, making a significant difference in the way we connect and communicate. However, this achievement isn't mine alone. Movandi thrives on the collective brilliance of its team. As the trailblazers in our domain, we strive to redefine connectivity for the future. I am immensely proud of the entire Movandi family, and this accolade belongs to every single one of them."

Movandi's innovations are attracting industry attention by delivering significant improvements in 5G mmWave networks and high-frequency spectrum communications.

Maryam Rofougaran will be speaking today, September 26, 2023, at MWC Las Vegas 2023:

How Will AI Power the Next Wave of 5G Innovation?

MWC Stage A - W231, Level 2

In this session, we will explore the exciting partnership of artificial intelligence and 5G technology. We'll discuss how AI can be used to power the next wave of 5G innovation, from streamlining network operations to enabling new, cutting-edge applications. Our experts will share insights on the latest advancements in the relationship of AI and 5G, and how they can be leveraged together to create new opportunities and to recoup investments for CSPs and consumers alike. You'll walk away with a better understanding of the growing alliance of AI and 5G, and how they can be harnessed to advance the rapidly-evolving telecoms landscape.

About Leading Lights

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's flagship awards program, now in its 19th year. The program annually celebrates industry-leading companies and their executives for their contributions in next-generation communications tech, services, and strategies. Special focus this year has been on initiatives related to digital equity and bridging the digital divide. For more information on the Leading Lights Awards and to see the full list of honorees, please visit Light Reading's official website.

About Movandi

Movandi is a leading force in 5G and beyond, specializing in RF semiconductor, system, and software technologies that drive a hyperconnected world and enable broad 5G adoption and AI across various industries. With 99 patents issued from 144 filed, the company excels in RF chipset optimization, dynamic beam forming, and AI/ML-driven beam steering. Founded in 2016 by renowned Broadcom RF and SoC experts, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran. Movandi's innovative solutions address 5G challenges by enhancing coverage, overcoming physical barriers, and reducing 5G mmWave deployment costs. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Movandi