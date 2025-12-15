Movandi Selected for Saudi Arabia's NTDP "Relocate" Initiative

Strategic Partnership with the National Semiconductor Hub to Accelerate Next-Generation Wireless and AI Infrastructure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movandi, the semiconductor and systems innovator powering next-generation wireless communications, today announced its selection under Saudi Arabia's National Technology Development Program (NTDP) "Relocate" initiative—a flagship national program designed to attract and scale the world's leading deep-tech companies. This milestone, delivered in partnership with the National Semiconductor Hub (NSH), marks Movandi's formal expansion into the Kingdom and positions its proprietary wireless and radio frequency (RF) technologies as a critical enabler of the region's digital and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation.

NTDP's Relocate initiative is a sovereign incentive program designed to strengthen the Kingdom's technological capabilities by attracting globally leading deep-tech companies to establish substantial operations in Saudi Arabia. The program supports strategic national priorities in digital infrastructure, AI readiness, and semiconductor development. By selecting Movandi, the NTDP underscores the critical need for advanced wireless architectures that can support the massive data requirements of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030—enabling everything from hyper-connected smart cities to the rapid expansion of the AI ecosystem.

Key Strategic Highlights

This selection recognizes Movandi's technology as a critical enabler of next-generation national digital infrastructure. Regional Office: Movandi will establish a strategic hub in Riyadh to drive the deployment of high-performance wireless fabrics across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Movandi will establish a strategic hub in Riyadh to drive the deployment of high-performance wireless fabrics across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Semiconductor and Systems Synergy: The partnership with NSH integrates Movandi's specialized radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technologies for satellite communications, 5G, and terrestrial and non-terrestrial communication systems capabilities into the Kingdom's growing semiconductor value chain, bridging US innovation with high-growth emerging markets.

Executive Commentary

Mr. Ibrahim Neyaz, CEO, Saudi Arabia's National Technology Development Program (NTDP)

"The Relocate initiative is designed to bring the world's most advanced deep-tech innovators to Saudi Arabia, companies that can meaningfully contribute to the Kingdom's digital and industrial transformation. Movandi exemplifies this ambition. Their breakthrough wireless and RF technologies address core national priorities, including next-generation connectivity and the data infrastructure required to scale artificial intelligence.

We are pleased to welcome Movandi to the Kingdom and proud to support their expansion through Relocate. Their presence will strengthen our semiconductor and connectivity capabilities and accelerate the development of a globally competitive technology ecosystem aligned with Vision 2030."

Dr. Naveed Sherwani, CEO, National Semiconductor Hub (NSH)

"Securing Movandi's presence in Saudi Arabia is a strategic victory for the NSH. Movandi is not merely a connectivity provider; they are innovators in the physics of wireless transmission and silicon design. Their technology is essential for processing and moving the vast amounts of data required by AI and modern infrastructure. Movandi's founders and team experience and legacy of cultivating innovative, strong businesses will be the catalyst needed to accelerate the development of advanced technological capabilities in the region."

Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi

"We are honored to be selected by the NTDP and to partner with the NSH. Saudi Arabia is currently leading the world in ambitious infrastructure and technology projects. Combined with our activities in Oman, this incentive accelerates deployment of intelligent wireless systems aligned with the regional market drivers—solving complex connectivity challenges to enable a truly smart, data-driven future. We look forward to bringing our silicon and systems innovations to the heart of Vision 2030."

About Movandi

Movandi is a next-generation connectivity company powering intelligent wireless infrastructure spanning 5G, non-terrestrial satellite communications, and fixed wireless broadband. With over 115 issued patents and a portfolio spanning chipsets, beamforming silicon, antennas, and software-defined networking, Movandi delivers scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective solutions for global operators and device makers. Founded by wireless industry pioneers from Broadcom, Movandi is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the National Technology Development Program (NTDP)

The NTDP is a Saudi national program dedicated to strengthening the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. It offers sustainable financial solutions and incentives to attract global tech leaders, fostering a robust environment for innovation and digital growth in line with Vision 2030.

About the National Semiconductor Hub (NSH)

The National Semiconductor Hub (NSH) is a strategic initiative aimed at localizing semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. NSH partners with global leaders to build a self-sustaining chip ecosystem that powers the region's future industries.

