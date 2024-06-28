Movano Health Announces Dr. Fatima Rodriguez Joining July 11 Virtual Event

Allele Capitals' Matt Hughes will moderate future forward panel on enterprise need in wearables for a variety of healthcare applications

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) announced the addition of two expert participants to its B2B: The Next Wearables Boom Virtual Event to be held on July 11 – Dr. Fatima Rodriguez and Matt Hughes.

Dr. Rodriguez and Mr. Hughes will join Movano Health CEO John Mastrototaro and Movano Health Chief Commercial Officer Michael Soule for the event.

"We are thrilled to be able to discuss the exciting B2B possibilities that our Evie enterprise solutions will open up with such an accomplished group of experts," said Movano CEO John Mastrototaro. "It is an exciting time for wearables in healthcare and I am looking forward to providing all our attendees with a glimpse into the future we are building."

Dr. Fatima Rodriguez is an Associate Professor in Cardiovascular Medicine and the Section Chief of Preventive Cardiology at Stanford University. Dr. Rodriguez earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and her MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health. She then completed internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital and fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Stanford University. Dr. Rodriguez specializes in cardiovascular disease prevention, inherited lipid disorders, and cardiovascular risk assessment in high-risk populations. Her research focuses on the innovative use of technology to improve cardiovascular disease prevention, patient empowerment, and health equity.

Matt Hughes serves as Managing Partner at Allele Capital. With 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Matt previously led initiatives at Noble Capital Markets focused on biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals equity research sales, where he honed his understanding of what drives the intersection of innovation and markets. Matt received an M.S. in Biotechnology at Johns Hopkins University and also received a B.B.A in Entrepreneurship and a B.A in Mathematics from Florida Atlantic University. Matt serves on Wilmington Capital Securities' Life Sciences Investment Banking Division. Matt is a Level II CAIA candidate and holds FINRA Series 7, 79, and 63 licenses.

Attendees can register for the event here.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions will soon enable the use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding plans with respect to the commercial launches of the Evie Ring and Evie Med; planned cost-cutting initiatives; anticipated FDA clearance decisions with respect to our products; expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trials and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

