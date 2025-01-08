Movano Health Launches EvieAI Virtual Wellness Assistant

Newest Evie Ring feature is the first medical journal trained AI companion in a wearable

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE) today announced the latest enhancement to its Evie smart ring for women with the beta release of EvieAI, the first wearable-based virtual wellness assistant trained exclusively with data from medical journals. The new feature enables Evie users to answer health questions quickly, reliably and securely through the ring's companion app.

Planned future integration with Evie data will allow EvieAI's responses to be personalized based on users' own health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, menstrual cycle information, skin temperature variability, sleep, exercise and mood captured by Evie's sensors and user logs.

Unlike general-purpose digital assistants like ChatGPT that are trained using public data, EvieAI generates clear and concise answers based on articles that have been published in over 100,000 medical journals and written by medical professionals. This helps ensure accuracy and the ability to interpret complex user queries about almost any symptom, disease, condition or procedure.

Evie's new virtual assistant also follows industry-standard encryption protocols to ensure that all user data, including sensitive health information, is protected during storage and transmission. This includes confidentiality protections ensuring that chats cannot be traced back to individual users.

"Our vision for the Evie Ring has always been to provide insights that can help users navigate their personal wellness journeys," said Tyla Bucher, Chief Marketing Officer at Movano Health. "EvieAI marks a significant leap forward in helping us fulfill that vision."

Evie is the first smart ring designed with a small gap in the ring surface and slight flex in the scratch-resistant metal to accommodate daily fluctuations in finger size due to hormonal changes and other variables, ensuring a comfortable fit at all times. It has 4+ days of battery life, recharges in just 60 minutes with the included charger, and is available exclusively through www.eviering.com in gold, rose gold and silver finishes and in sizes 5-12 with an optional complimentary sizing kit for those who don't know their ring size. It costs $269 with no subscription fees.

The beta version of EvieAI is currently available for iOS only and at no cost to existing Evie Ring customers.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health is developing its proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions to enable the future use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

