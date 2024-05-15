Movano Health Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Submits exemplary Sp02 clinical trial results as part of FDA 510(k) clearance process

Plans launch of Evie Med and focuses on B2B opportunities

Plans arterial blood pressure study for June

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, reported first quarter 2024 results and provided a business update.

Following the successful close of its recent $24 million private placement that included a seed investment from a tier 1 multi-billion dollar medical device company, Movano Health has been focused on three key initiatives:

Enhancing the Evie product experience, improving its operations processes, and bolstering customer service in preparation to begin taking direct-to-consumer (D2C) orders again.

Securing FDA 510(k) clearance for its pulse oximeter, the Evie Med Ring, and pursuing key business-to-business (B2B) partnerships. The Company continues to expect a decision regarding its 510(k) clearance in July 2024 .

. Advancing cuffless blood pressure clinical studies with Movano Health's System-on-a-Chip (SoC).

"We learned a great deal from the recent D2C launch of the Evie Ring, and a key goal for 2024 is to continue to improve the consumer experience across product, delivery and customer service in order to maximize our sales potential," said John Mastrototaro, CEO and President of Movano Health. "Additionally, we are focused on obtaining the FDA clearances necessary to launch Evie Med, the cornerstone of our enterprise initiative."

Recent Operating Highlights and Milestones

The Company successfully shipped its first commercial ring on January 22, 2024 . Demand was extremely high, and orders are currently paused. The Company is working on improvements across all business verticals in preparation to begin taking orders again.

. Demand was extremely high, and orders are currently paused. The Company is working on improvements across all business verticals in preparation to begin taking orders again. On April 22, 2024 , Movano Health successfully submitted updated pivotal clinical trial results as well as proof of enhanced medical device usability to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of its 510(k) filing for the Company's first commercial medical device, the Evie Med Ring pulse oximeter. During the trial, each subject wore four Evie Med Rings. The four Evie Med Rings achieved a pooled root mean square error (RMSE) of 2.46% in over 800 paired samples, which was once again well below the FDA guidance of 3.5% for SpO2. Additionally, the Evie Med Ring's accuracy exceeded that of the two commercially available, hospital-grade reference pulse oximeters in the study. The Company continues to expect a decision on its 510(k) clearance from the FDA in July 2024 .

Following positive results from a blood pressure clinical study conducted in October 2023 , the Company has been making enhancements to the prototype used in that study and is planning another blood pressure study to take place this June, which will be the first study conducted with an arterial line, the precursor to an FDA pivotal study. Unlike a cuff which provides only one blood pressure value, an arterial line will provide continuous data on patients. In addition, Movano Health is also evaluating AI-based individual calibration methods to further enhance the future performance of the platform.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Financial Highlights

On April 4, 2024 , Movano Health closed a $24.1 million private placement, totaling 45.3 million units, with each unit consisting of one share of the Company's common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, to a select group of investors that included a tier-one multi-billion dollar medical device company, institutional and accredited investors, and members of the Company's management team and board of directors. Movano Health intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for working capital and general corporate purposes.

, Movano Health closed a private placement, totaling 45.3 million units, with each unit consisting of one share of the Company's common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, to a select group of investors that included a tier-one multi-billion dollar medical device company, institutional and accredited investors, and members of the Company's management team and board of directors. Movano Health intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for working capital and general corporate purposes. In Q1 2024, Movano Health generated $852,000 in revenue. The Company shipped 5,305 Evie Rings in the period.

in revenue. The Company shipped 5,305 in the period. The Company reported an operating loss of $5.8 million in Q1 2024, compared to an operating loss of $7.2 million in Q1 2023.

in Q1 2024, compared to an operating loss of in Q1 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 were $2.1 million .

Movano Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,145

$ 6,118 Payroll tax credit, current portion

514

450 Vendor deposits

396

399 Inventory

1,064

1,114 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

326

442 Total current assets

4,445

8,523 Property and equipment, net

299

342 Payroll tax credit, noncurrent portion

64

169 Other assets

327

387 Total assets

$ 5,135

$ 9,421









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,977

$ 3,118 Deferred revenue

251

1,252 Other current liabilities

2,341

1,529 Total current liabilities

6,569

5,899 Noncurrent liabilities:







Early exercised stock option liability

11

23 Other noncurrent liabilities

33

50 Total noncurrent liabilities

44

73 Total liabilities

6,613

5,972









Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Common stock

6

6 Additional paid-in capital

128,616

127,823 Accumulated deficit

(130,100)

(124,380) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(1,478)

3,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 5,135

$ 9,421

Movano Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023









Revenue

$ 852

$ —









COSTS AND EXPENSES:







Cost of revenue

1,215

— Research and development

2,887

3,894 Sales, general and administrative

2,504

3,309 Total costs and expenses

6,606

7,203 Loss from operations

(5,754)

(7,203)









Other income (expense), net:







Interest and other income, net

34

107 Other income (expense), net

34

107









Net loss and total comprehensive loss

$ (5,720)

$ (7,096)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.19)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

56,023,273

37,541,070

