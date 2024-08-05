Movano Health to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday August 14, 2024

Conference Call at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a pioneer in health technology, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update on the same day at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET.

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano Health's website at https://ir.movano.com . The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic), or 1 201-389-0921 (international). Attendees can also use the Call Me link where they will be dialed into the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano Health's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

About Movano Health

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) dba Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring (www.eviering.com), is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade data to the forefront of wearables. Featuring modern and flexible form factors, Movano Health's devices offer an innovative approach to delivering trusted data to both customers and enterprises, capturing a comprehensive picture of an individual's health data and uniquely translating it into personalized and intelligent insights.

Movano Health's proprietary technologies and wearable medical device solutions will soon enable the use of data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage health outcomes across a number of patient populations that exist in healthcare. For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/ .

