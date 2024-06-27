Movate Appoints Two Strategic C-Suite Executives to Drive Growth and Ongoing Transformation

Dariyus Setna brings over 25 years of experience with a proven track record of building and scaling strong businesses, grooming high-performing teams, and consistently driving industry-leading revenue and EBITDA growth. He has been the founder and CEO of a successful consulting business as well as held various leadership and executive roles at EY Consulting, Capgemini, Cognizant and Globant. At his last organization, Globant, Dariyus was a key member of the Executive Leadership Committee, playing a vital role in achieving 4X revenue and 5X market capitalization growth over five years.

At Movate, Dariyus focuses on developing and driving the strategy and execution for propelling business growth by engaging Movate's executive-level prospective and existing customers through a consultative and outcome-focused model.

Dariyus, upon joining Movate, said, "As AI and various digital technologies continue to evolve rapidly, clients need a dependable digital services partner to help them evaluate, embrace, and implement these technologies to transform their businesses. Movate seamlessly brings deep industry domain expertise, relevant digital technology and process experience, boundless agility, innovation, and a maniacal focus on delivering tangible business outcomes for clients. I look forward with excitement to my journey with Movate."

With strong analytical acumen and a visionary leadership style, Chris Condon brings over 25 years of expertise in CX, technology, and delivery solutions. Throughout his career, Chris has held various leadership roles within a leading technology and digital services organization. Prior to joining Movate, Chris had spent over 23 years at TTEC, starting in operations and eventually moving on to sales leadership. His most recent role was Chief Revenue Officer at TTEC Digital, and he previously managed the North American Sales division of TTEC Engage. Chris also managed contact center operations at Merrill Lynch with a focus on corporate equity plan administration services.

At Movate, Chris spearheads the strategy and expansion efforts of the Digital Customer Experience (DCX) and Revenue Solutions businesses, overseeing sales and account management responsibilities. His key responsibilities include shaping the company's Go-To-Market strategies for DCX and driving new business development initiatives.

On joining Movate, Chris said, "Movate's deep heritage in CX services, and more recent investments in digital and AI-driven CX capabilities, well ahead of other firms in the market, attracted me to Movate. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work on being part of our growth strategy, bringing differentiated solutions to our clients, and in doing so growing our business."

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said, "Over the past few years, we've made substantial investments to position ourselves for growth in the years ahead. We've completed a couple of acquisitions, expanded our footprint into new locations, and bolstered our executive team. Dariyus and Chris are seasoned executives that bring solid business expertise, a digital-savvy approach and a customer-focused mindset to the table. Their presence will further enhance our go-to-market capabilities to help deliver growth momentum and nurture stronger customer relationships. I'm excited to welcome Dariyus and Chris to our executive team and wish them the very best in their new roles."

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

