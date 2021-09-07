Movavi Offers Cutting-Edge Video Editing Technologies to Schools and Universities in 90+ Countries

WILDWOOD, Mo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movavi, a global leader in developing and creating interactive tools for video, audio and document editing, is on a mission to enhance education and learning experience through video. The Movavi Academic project launched in 2019 to make video editing technology accessible to educators looking to integrate video as part of their curricula and has grown to a global initiative available in over 90 countries.

"We noticed our video editing product was gaining popularity within the educator community. Not only quality video content helps students retain information better, but also it creates an engaging environment that improves participation rates," says Nurbek Atambaev, CEO of Movavi. "By giving educators access to an easy-to-use video editing platform, we were helping advance education processes for thousands of students globally."

Movavi Academic is a comprehensive video creating and editing tool that allows to make engaging educational video content with filters and special effects, develop online courses, archive and share content with students. In two years since the launch of Movavi Academic, academic institutions from 90 countries joined the program, and over 9,300 students and educators are now using Movavi products for their video editing needs.

Since the start of the pandemic, distance learning has been vital to the global education system. For educators, that meant revamping their plans and making a switch to fully digitized content, with almost no time to learn new technology or sufficient funds to subscribe to expensive software.

To meet the growing demand and support educators through the transition, Movavi donated over 2,000 Movavi Academic licenses in 2020 to schools worldwide. This contribution has helped students get the most out of their education experience and offered educators an opportunity to advance education processes, despite limited budgets and distant learning.

About Movavi:

Movavi offers a wide variety of multimedia programs that help you have fun with your videos, music, and photos on any platform and any device. We develop easy-to-use and powerful software that inspires people to edit, enhance, and share their content.

Since its establishment in 2004, Movavi has grown from a startup run by a small group of enthusiasts to an international business with over 450 employees. Our ever-expanding range of products is sold in more than 200 countries.

