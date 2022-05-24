Move In Cool - Ballard Designs Outdoor Furniture Sets Add Neighborhood Splash for Families Moving In this Summer

On the move Americans find calm and good looks in new outdoor spaces and new furniture. The iconic How to Decorate retailer ramps up move-in trends with gracious new outdoor décor collections.

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs retail and online stores increased their unique outdoor furnishings this month to help new homeowners create an outdoor oasis this summer. Now on deck? The How to Decorator's new home furnishings.

Nationally, those moving into new homes this summer will look to create their outdoor entertaining area or to freshen up the space. A March 2022 survey by TruGreen shows that outdoor living spaces are now indispensable to nearly 80% of homeowners. They are prioritizing and taking pride in the outside space of their homes.

Ballard Designs outdoor furniture collection The Navio is resilient all-weather wicker finished in washed gray and tightly woven over strong rustproof aluminum frames. Outdoor throw pillows make the design! These are made of weather-defying, washable acrylic fabric to resist fading, stains and mildew. Sizes fit most standard outdoor furniture, to give existing pieces a fresh new look.

Ballard designers offer these 8 tips for easily adopting new trends in updated outdoor living and entertaining -

1. Prepare to lounge all day on a comfortable outdoor sofa or read in an all-weather wicker chair.

2. Relax on some new outdoor chaise lounge cushions.

3. Add a pop of color with bold stripes or bright designs while keeping it cool with neutral creams and simple solids.

4. Add custom outdoor pillows and new chairs for a relaxing, cozy conversation spot.

5. In outdoor design, rust-resistant aluminum and all-weather wicker seating pieces can fit in any outdoor entertaining spaces.

6. Raise a toast to teak – and enjoy the naturally aging patina of a new teak outdoor dining table set.

7. Create a peaceful oasis. Outdoor décor trends to a cool and neutral palette for a timeless look.

8. Get ready to entertain. Neighbors, friends and family are going to want to visit!

"With the summer season approaching, refreshing your outdoor space with furniture, rugs or even just pillows, is an easy way to update and polish your backyard," notes Skye Wescott, SVP Merchandising and Design at Ballard Designs.

Wescott adds, "Ballard's latest outdoor collection offers our customers the ability to decorate their homes indoors and outdoors in a modern and timeless style – new home furnishings and décor pieces are perfect for those who are moving into a new place this summer, or for those who just need a new-home feel wherever they are."

Highlights of the Ballard Summer 2022 Collections' trending styles include:

The Kai Collection , a full new handcrafted outdoor seating collection that evokes classic mid-century modern – with teak and woven resin wicker construction for weathering the outdoor elements.

, a full new handcrafted outdoor seating collection that evokes classic mid-century modern – with teak and woven resin wicker construction for weathering the outdoor elements. The Charleston Collection Outdoor Dining Set , a neutral, antique-inspired Chinoiserie style which takes glass top table dining to a new glamorous period in outdoor decor.

, a neutral, antique-inspired Chinoiserie style which takes glass top table dining to a new glamorous period in outdoor decor. The Wade Woven Collection, perfect seating accessories for a kick-your-feet-up fun, comfy woven chair and side table grouping with bright white, party focused stipes woven in.

Summer happens indoors too, so Ballard's new outdoor furniture and accessories work just as well in the living room for breezy and easy indoor styling.

For more of Ballard's offerings of outdoor furniture and décor for summer, visit BallardDesigns.com.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor as well as How to Decorate advice from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

CONTACT: 5WPR Haley McDill, (646) 862-6866, [email protected]

SOURCE Ballard Designs