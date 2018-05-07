Move Over Big Box Gyms - There Are Several New Gyms in Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer's hottest trend will be searching AirGym for a convenient home gym and reserving a timeslot to workout. No contract. No overcrowded gyms. Just the free mobile app and your workout shoes.

Launching June 2018, AirGym is a free mobile app that allows verified home gym owners to upload a profile of their fitness space, schedule of availability, and price per hour for verified AirGym members to book a timeslot.

Business Williamson's Matt Blois compared, "AirGym will work a lot like the vacation rental platform." The easiest way to understand it? AirGym is the AirBnb for home gyms.

This Nashville startup is taking on traditional big box gyms and providing gym-goers alternative locations to workout. Suppliers and fitness trainers aren't left out of the equation either. Trainers can take their clientele anywhere with AirGym and save time and money while doing so, while selected suppliers can offer members locally sourced products to enhance their workouts.

This is the first gym-share mobile app of its kind. Social sharing apps like Uber, Lyft, and AirBnb have been breaking social norms and AirGym is set to do the same. There are approximately 43 million people in the United States who complete a workout in their home. This reason enough shows potential for AirGym's success. In one month's time, 55 people have signed up to be a home gym owner or member on the app.

The AirGym app will be live in June and available for anyone in the U.S. to sign up as a member, home gym owner, or supplier. Learn more at AirGym.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr @AirGyms.

About the founder:

Chris Daskam is an accomplished leader within the Health Care & CPG world with over 12 years of professional experience. As a collegiate athlete, 3 x Tough Mudder and a Black Belt in Karate, Chris is in tune to the fitness, health, and wellness industry. He is the founder of AirGym, the first mobile app platform for Home Gym Owners (HGOs) to host their home gym space, to members, and get paid for it. He's giving the fitness community options to workout wherever they want... breaking the mold of traditional gyms!

Contact:

Chris Daskam, 194560@email4pr.com, 414-430-0031

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/move-over-big-box-gyms--there-are-several-new-gyms-in-town-300643452.html

SOURCE AirGym

Related Links

http://AirGym.com

