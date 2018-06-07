Move Over California -- Midland, Texas is the Hottest Market in America

Only four California markets made May 2018 list, the lowest since the inception of the index

News provided by

realtor.com

09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, reveals Midland, Texas was the nation's hottest housing market for the second month in a row. Only four California markets appeared on the monthly list of the nation's 20 hottest markets in sharp contrast of two months ago when more than half of the hottest housing markets were in California.

May hotness was well distributed with 9 other states represented in the top 20 list: Texas, Massachusetts, Ohio, Idaho, New York, Michigan, Colorado, Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin. In fact, only two months ago the list was dominated by California markets when the top 10 included: San Francisco; Vallejo, Calif.; San Jose, Calif; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Sacramento, Calif.; and Stockton, Calif. Several of these markets made the list of top areas Californians are looking to leave, released last week.

"The California housing market has been hot for a long time – but may be too hot. Our May hotness index further confirms we're seeing that as prices in California continue to soar, people are increasingly looking elsewhere," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "As we continue into what we expect to be the hottest home-buying season in history, look for a wide variety of locales to remain red-hot."

Spill-over of demand for more affordable markets is also as evident as ever in the list, with seven Midwest metros in the top 20, the highest since we started tracking. Markets that saw the largest jump in hotness last month were Fort Wayne, Ind. and Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich., which moved up 20 and 16 spots, respectively, since April likely due to their cold climate delaying the start of spring buying season.

Nationally, inventory declined 6 percent year over year in May and increased 6 percent compared to April 2018, according to realtor.com monthly data. Median listing prices only grew 8 percent year over year for the third month in a row, down from 10 percent in February. Part of this deceleration can be attributed to 557,000 new listings hitting the market in May, the highest number since July 2015.

Realtor.com® creates the list by analyzing housing market supply and demand by using realtor.com® listing views as an indicator of demand and median days on market as an indicator of supply.

May 2018 Realtor.com® Hotness Rankings

May
Rank

20 Hottest Markets

May
Median
Age of
Inventory

April
Rank

April
Median
Age of
Inventory

1

Midland, Texas

28 days

1

30 days

2

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

28 days

2

30 days

3

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

22 days

3

24 days

4

Columbus, Ohio

31 days

4

32 days

5

Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.

31 days

5

30 days

6

Boise City, Idaho

31 days

11

34 days

7

Stockton-Lodi, Calif

30 days

8

32 days

8

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

33 days

17

41 days

9

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich.

31 days

25

39 days

10

Fort Wayne, Ind.

35 days

30

47 days

11

Colorado Springs, Colo.

30 days

6

30 days

12

Sacramento—Roseville—Arden-Arcade, Calif.

31 days

7

33 days

13

Worcester, Mass.-Conn.

34 days

21

40 days

14

Rochester, N.Y.

37 days

14

38 days

15

Ann Arbor, Mich.

32 days

9

36 days

16

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

37 days

16

40 days

17

Odessa, Texas

34 days

15

37 days

18

Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash.

33 days

13

34 days

19

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

37 days

19

38 days

20

Racine, Wis.

39 days

12

38 days

**Realtor.com® reviewed listing views by market as an indicator of demand and median days on market as an indicator of supply. This analysis led to the identification of the 20 hottest medium-sized to large markets in the country.

Offering the most comprehensive source of information for-sale MLS-listed properties, realtor.com® tracks national housing trends as well as data for the 500 largest U.S. metros. For May trend data on these markets as well other housing trend data, please visit: https://realtor.com/research/data

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers the most comprehensive source of for-sale MLS-listed properties, among competing national sites, and access to the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com.

Contact:

Lexie Puckett Holbert: lexie.puckett@move.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/move-over-california----midland-texas-is-the-hottest-market-in-america-300661399.html

SOURCE realtor.com

Related Links

http://realtor.com

Also from this source

May 31, 2018, 08:00 ET Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California's Hottest...

May 30, 2018, 09:00 ET Housing Prices Hit New Highs, but Show Signs of Deceleration,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Move Over California -- Midland, Texas is the Hottest Market in America

News provided by

realtor.com

09:00 ET