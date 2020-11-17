Move Over Cash! BarterJuice Debuts

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Publishing, a New York based publishing company, is proud to debut "BarterJuice" by Entrepreneurs Eddie Cruz and Lisa Ellerbee, which launched the e-book on Amazon Kindle, November 16, 2020.

Unlock the Secrets of Barter Commerce BarterJuice

Say squeeze! BarterJuice is written with flavorful style, loaded with anecdotes and personal experiences spanning 30 years. The primary focus being empowering business owners to effectively Barter or trade for products and services in a time when cash is not as abundant as before. Barter is recession/quarantine-proof aiding businesses in recovery from the recent pandemic related economic downturn.

The easy-to-read publication and audio book, BarterJuice, shows that trading has been around since the beginning of man, yet successfully practiced by a few select groups of smart entrepreneurs. 18 fun-filled chapters show ways to trade, save cash, sell excess inventory while increasing the bottom line of companies recovering from a sluggish economy. Entrepreneurs, as well as newbies and seasoned barterers, will learn new ways to generate income and pay for what they want with what they have.

What others are saying:

"I'm about half way through BarterJuice. I cannot wait to keep reading. Very inspiring for somebody who's looking to join a Barter exchange and especially a great read for Barter exchange members who don't get it!" Troy Ayers, Orange, VA

"A masterful debut that keeps you engaged. You just want to keep drinking this juice. A must read!" Jeff Cohen, Garden City, NY

"You don't have to be involved in Barter to enjoy this book. It will get you thinking about the endless possibilities." David Allen, New York City, NY

"Very CLEVER! It is very clear and informative; you have done a great job of explaining Barter to someone who only knows a little bit about it! Now I am hooked." David Prescott, Va. Beach, VA

About the Authors:

Eddie Cruz- Started his career in the Creative department oat Leo Burnett Intl. in 1987. Three years later, he moved to LI where he excelled in Marketing. He graduated from NYIT with communication arts degree as well as an MBA. His professional achievements have earned him the NYIT Alumni Recognition Award for entrepreneurial achievements in 1999. As a multipreneur, Eddie has founded several media companies as well as Superbiz Barter in 2009.

Lisa Ellerbee- After 2 decades as music educator in VA, Lisa moved to NYC to pursue a MA in Arts Admin at Columbia University. She has earned Advanced Certification in Leadership Studies at Cornell. Finding Barter turned out to be an unexpected career. Co-founding Superbiz in 2009 has been a joy since Lisa enjoys helping business owners solve challenges through Barter.

BarterJuice is available in 2 formats (e-book/Kindle and Audio Book) and has been translated to Hebrew and Yiddish languages. It can be downloaded FREE at barterjuice.com as well as Amazon.com/kindle

