Move Over Content, Connection is King

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, 2020, Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO will host the company's first exclusive fireside chat on "Why Connection is the New King." He will be joined by industry leaders Don Neal, Founder and CEO at 360 Live Media, and Robb Lee, Chief Marketing and Communications officer at ASAE.

JUNO, an industry-disrupting new live and on-demand software platform, is set to launch on August 15, 2020. This interactive experience will be a great opportunity for attendees and leaders of member-based organizations to get a unique look at the platform.

JUNO is the only all-in-one, live, and on-demand learning and engagement platform. Organizations are able to optimize traditional live events into a 365-day experience for their members. JUNO technology utilizes the four human motivators to engage users and maximize the value of their experience: connection, gamification, business growth, and ongoing learning.

Conference organizations across the globe are desperately looking for ways to connect and relate to their audiences today. The simple answer is to generate content to keep members engaged, but that isn't enough. At the same time, the current state of virtual experiences are stale and don't enable a valuable exchange of ideas between members. Josh, Robb, and Don will speak on three key areas: content overload, connection deficiencies, and creative plateaus.

Over the last decade, Josh Hotsenpillar has been a successful pastor and launched 3 software companies. He has consulted with organizations like HP, UNICEF, VISA, Network of Executive Women, and more.

Robb Lee is responsible for leading and managing all of the activities within ASAE's Communications Group. He has more than 25 years of experience in creating, developing, implementing, evaluating, and managing national and international multi-media branding, advertising, and public relations campaigns. His guidance has influenced products represented by organizations such as Mitsubishi, GEICO, Post Cereals, Kraft/General Foods Coffees, and government clients.

Don Neal founded 360 Live Media, the nation's premier full-service experience design and marketing agency, catering to associations and live events. 360 Live Media represents many of the world's most admired associations: The American Heart Association (AHA) and The Consumer Bankers Association (CBA).

By registering for the live event on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, you'll also get to network with other attendees and gain access to JUNO's content library featuring panel discussions and content based on your organizational role and interests.

Register today: http://junolive-7770798.hs-sites.com/webinar-connection-is-king-july-15-2020

