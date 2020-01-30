Move Over Cupid, Baskin-Robbins is Stealing Hearts this Month

February's Flavor of the Month, Date Night, is also the perfect flavor to share with your sweetie – the flavor combines the sweetness of chocolate and the richness of caramel ice creams, finished with just a hint of salt and swirled with bursts of mini milk chocolate caramel cups and a caramel ribbon. Those looking to share a sweet treat can also grab two pink spoons and indulge in the Date Night Three-Scoop Sundae: three scoops of the Flavor of the Month topped with caramel pralines, hot fudge, real whipped light cream, chopped almonds, and, of course, a cherry on top. Not ready to swipe right on this flavor just yet? Stop by your local Baskin-Robbins to try it during the National Sampling Day on Sunday, February 2 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., for a free one-ounce sample.*

Love Potion #31® is also back by popular demand at participating locations across the country for the month of February. This enchanting white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice cream is sure to send everyone head over heels with its chocolate chips, raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts and raspberry swirl.

"Our new Valentine's Day Card Cakes are our sweet take on the valentines and candy grams we all love, and are a new special and fun way to share the love," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "The Date Night Flavor of the Month is also perfect for sharing with your sweetie!"

Throughout the month, participating locations will also be dishing out the Valentine's Day Unicorn Cake, featuring a twirling mane of pink frosting, dark chocolate heart-shaped shades, a sugar cone horn covered in heart-shaped sprinkles and white chocolate ears that create a majestic mix of flavors and textures. You can also check out the Valentine's Day Heart Cone Cake, a heart-shaped ice cream cake topped with two cozied-up cones that can be customized for your sweetheart.

You can order ahead online at order.baskinrobbins.com or on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app. Ordering ahead gets even sweeter with promo code BEMINE**, which will save you $3 on cake purchases of $15 or more.

*Offer valid on February 2 from 3:00p.m.–7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

** Valid for online cake orders only. Expires 2/14/2020. Minimum $15 purchase required. Offer excludes Dunkin' K-Cups® Pods and candles. Valid at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Limit one coupon per transaction.

