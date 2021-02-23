Move Over Lucky Charms, This Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Bar May Just Be 2021's Hottest St. Patrick's Day Trend

HLF released its latest award-winning "Royal Chocolate Bar" in a new flavor fit for the day celebrated in green: Royal Chocolate Bar Mint Cookies & Cream. The limited-edition variety combines delicious white chocolate, refreshing mint, cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookie crunchies and 100mg of THC in 20, five-milligram pieces for a smooth and crunchy textured treat.

"They say everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, and with the canceling of the Detroit St. Patrick's Parade and Corktown Races, we are bringing Michiganders a little modern St. Patrick's Day fun they can enjoy safely at home," said High Life Farms Co-founder Vinnie Celani. "The Royal Chocolate Bar Mint Cookies & Cream is festive for the holiday and also reminiscent of one of America's favorite cookies at a time when consumers are craving both nostalgic flavors and small moments of celebration , and the added layer of texture created by the cookie crunchies is also something mainstream consumers have been gravitating towards."

HLF began releasing seasonal twists of their fan-favorite Royal Chocolate Bar last fall, starting with a pumpkin-spiced latte flavor, then a white chocolate sugar cookie variety named "Sleigh Ride" for the winter and a red velvet edition for Valentine's Day.

"The response to the themed bars has been extremely positive," said Ben Celani, co-founder of High Life Farms and brother of Vinnie. "As we continue to rollout new cannabis products that taste great while also meeting the needs and desires of the modern cannabis consumer, we encourage our consumers to experiment too -- try the Royal Chocolate Bars as an ice cream topping, baked in brownies or cookies or blended in a milkshake."

While COVID-19 has disrupted large events and planned nights out, reports show that 49% of U.S. adults still plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Of those celebrating, 92% plan to make purchases for the holiday with an expected $5.1 billion spend nationwide.

Michigan cannabis consumers can now purchase the St. Patrick's-inspired Royal Chocolate Bar Mint Cookies & Cream at dispensaries across the Wolverine State. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



